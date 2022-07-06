Lifestyle

5 homemade drinks to prevent hair fall

Written by Sneha Das Jul 06, 2022, 12:15 pm 3 min read

These homemade juices are natural, wholesome, healthy and will help you to prevent hair fall.

If you are suffering from problems of hair thinning and hair loss, you don't necessarily need medicines to treat the condition. Consuming fresh nutrient-rich homemade juices can also help you prevent hair fall naturally and serve as a great hair care agent. These drinks can promote hair growth and treat hair problems when had regularly. Here are five homemade drinks to prevent hair fall.

Minimize hair fall Kiwi juice promotes hair growth

Kiwi is rich in vitamin E and zinc which nourish your scalp, promote hair growth, facilitate tissue repair and improve blood circulation. Kiwi juice minimizes hair fall, maintains the oil glands, and nourishes the new hair follicles. Cut fresh kiwi fruits into halves and scoop out the pulp. Blend the pulp with some water and honey until smooth and serve chilled.

Collagen production Banana, spinach and lemon juice prevents hair breakage

Rich in folate, iron, and vitamins A and C, spinach stimulates hair growth. The potassium in bananas softens your hair and prevents hair breakage. Vitamin C in lemon boosts collagen production which promotes hair growth. Blend fresh spinach, three bananas, and the juice of half a lemon with some water until smooth and thick. Pour this healthy drink into a glass and serve chilled.

Prevents premature greying Carrot juice makes hair healthy

An effective drink to combat hair fall problems, carrot juice can offer essential vitamins to your mane and make it healthy, strong, and soft. Loaded with vitamins A, E, and C, it improves blood circulation on the scalp and prevents premature greying of hair. Blend together carrots, cold water, lemon juice, honey, and ginger, and serve chilled. Consume this drink daily in the morning.

Prevents hair fall Guava juice helps protect hair follicles

Packed with vitamins B and C, guava is extremely effective in preventing hair fall and stimulating hair growth. They contain the antioxidant carotenoids called lutein, lycopene, and cryptoxanthin that help to protect the hair follicles. Blend together chopped guavas and chilled water. Strain the mixture and stir in lime, honey, and black salt. Pour into a tall glass and serve chilled.

Strengthens hair This healthy concoction is packed with vitamins and minerals

Loaded with the goodness of beetroot, carrots, apples, and cucumber, this healthy concoction is not only good for your health but will also prevent hair loss and strengthen your mane. It is packed with vitamins and minerals. Blend together chopped beetroot, carrots, apples, cucumber, and a small piece of ginger until thick and smooth, and serve immediately. You can consume this twice weekly.