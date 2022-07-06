Lifestyle

5 anti-aging skincare ingredients you must know of

Written by Lahari Basu

Next time you purchase antiaging products look for these ingredients in them.

You can indulge in extensive skincare to get that perfect and glowing skin you desire, but to keep delaying your skin's age is a whole different task. There are a few ingredients in over-the-counter products which may help your skin appear more youthful. However, you must have patience if you wish to see the end result. Look for these ingredients in your anti-aging product.

Exfoliant Glycolic acid reduces signs of aging

Glycolic acid is an exfoliant often used in peels, cleansers, creams, and exfoliating toners. It dissolves the bonds between skin cells, and when you wipe your skin, those skin cells are removed leaving your smoother skin underneath. Glycolic acid reduces signs of aging, like fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and wrinkles. Milder products with lower concentrations can be used a few times every week.

Hydrating agent Hyaluronic acid decreases depth of wrinkles

Hyaluronic acid can draw water molecules into the skin and hydrate your skin for longer. Transepidermal water loss is the measurement of how much water evaporates from the skin. Hyaluronic acid prevents it by slowing the rate of evaporation. Studies have also found that it's good for healing wounds. It can also decrease the depth of wrinkles and enhance skin elasticity.

Vitamin A Retinol helps skin make more collagen

Retinol has the best evidence for antiaging benefits. All retinoids are naturally occurring vitamin A, but when you eat foods that contain vitamin A your body needs to convert it into an active form for use. Retinol may make your skin smoother by helping your skin make more collagen. Retinoids can irritate your skin; if you have dry or sensitive skin, use them carefully.

Acne treatment Salicylic acid is perfect for oily skin

Salicylic acid is well-known for acne treatment, but this beta-hydroxy-acid (BHA) is also a great exfoliant. This makes it good at managing and fighting signs of aging. Some research suggests that it can also boost collagen production. Since it is oil-soluble, salicylic acid goes deeper into your pores. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, salicylic acid could be perfect for you.

Antioxidant Vitamin C protects against free radical damage

A study says vitamin C helps to fade age spots when used for 12 weeks. Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant and protects against free radical damage. Using products with vitamin C can help you get rid of fine lines. It also lessens sun damage and helps keep wrinkles at bay. Always purchase products that come in opaque containers since it's sensitive to light.