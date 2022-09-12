Lifestyle

5 awesome recipes using ginger you must try

Written by Sneha Das Sep 12, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

These ginger recipes are easy, wholesome, and comforting.

Native to China and India, ginger or Zingiber officinale is a stem that grows underground in tuberous joints. This highly beneficial perennial herb is packed with umpteen medicinal and healing properties. Ginger aids in digestion, treats colds and coughs, eases joint pain, and helps in lowering cholesterol levels. Here are five amazing recipes using ginger that you can easily make at home.

Soft and crunchy Ginger cookies

Ginger cookies are soft and nicely spiced. Beat butter and sugar in a large bowl for five-seven minutes until light and fluffy. Next, beat in eggs and molasses (a sugar substitute). Combine all-purpose flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, cloves, and ginger, add it to the creamed mixture, and mix well. Roll into small balls, roll in sugar, and bake for 10-12 minutes. Enjoy!

Spicy and flavorful Ginger pickle

Usually served during the festival of Navratri, this spicy and flavorful pickle can be paired with rotis, parathas, or even rice. Peel and julienne raw ginger. Add the ginger, salt, lemon juice, and vinegar to a jar and shake it vigorously. Let the pickle rest for at least one hour. Once the ginger turns a little pink, the achar is ready to serve.

Warm and comforting Ginger soup

Saute grated ginger, crushed red chilies, and minced garlic in butter for a minute. Add corn flour and saute the mixture for another minute. Add water and tomato puree and mix everything well. Simmer and cook for a few minutes. Season with powdered black pepper and salt, garnish with some oregano and serve hot with grilled bread slices or garlic bread.

Indo-Chinese Ginger capsicum fried rice

This ginger capsicum fried rice is a great Indo-Chinese dish and can be had for dinner with vegetable curry. Stir-fry freshly crushed ginger in oil for a minute until aromatic. Add thin-sliced red bell peppers and stir-fry again for two-three minutes until soft. Add cooked basmati rice and stir for two-three minutes more. Season with salt and pepper, garnish with spring onions, and serve.

Smooth and creamy Ginger ice cream

Whisk together milk and granulated sugar in a large mixing bowl until the sugar gets dissolved. Add vanilla extract, a pinch of cinnamon, and freshly sliced ginger. Stir well until combined. Add heavy whipping cream and stir again until combined. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight. Strain the mixture, blend it well, and serve it.