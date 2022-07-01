Lifestyle

5 air travel hacks when flying with kids

Flying with kids can be fun and adventurous if you follow these few air travel hacks.

Traveling on an airplane with your kids can be exhausting and stressful. The busy waiting areas and several security checks can only add to the pressure. Therefore, it's important to plan everything in advance, pack smartly and arrive early at the airport to ensure a safe and hassle-free travel experience with your little ones. Here are five travel hacks when flying with kids.

Advance planning Plan everything in advance

Plan everything in advance before you rush to the airport to catch your flight. Instead of procrastinating about your kid crying or having poop explosions on flight, plan and make arrangements beforehand to handle the situation. Prepare a list of what you need to pack including extra nappies, bibs, skin wipes, and an extra blanket for your kid. Also, pack your bags in advance.

Smart packer Smart packing is the key

Try to be smart and practical while packing your bags instead of loading them with unnecessary stuff. Carry a large handbag with multiple pockets and stuff the most essential items and documents inside it. This will help you stay organized and help you immediately take out your baby's milk bottle, favorite toy, soothers, medicines, or nappies whenever they cry out for them.

Healthy treats Carry enough water along with healthy foods

Airplane cabins have low humidity levels and at high altitudes, the air has very little moisture which can lead to dry throat and dehydration. Therefore, make sure to carry a water bottle so that your kids drink enough water throughout the journey. Carry homecooked food or healthy snacks like almonds and raisins for your kids to munch on in case of flight delays.

Early arrival Keep extra time in hand while traveling

Allow extra time on the day you will be traveling, especially with your kids so that you are not in a hurry to reach the airport and stressed about missing your flight. So, it's important to arrive early at the airport with sufficient time left before your flight's departure. This way you will get time for your kid's emergency toilet breaks or nappy changes.

Comfortable clothing Wear comfortable clothes and make your children wear the same

It's important to wear breathable clothes while flying, especially for long-haul flights to wick away any sweat and sit comfortably throughout the journey. Make your children also wear soft and comfortable clothes and shoes so that they can move around easily. Carry some layers for your kids so that they can add them on in case it gets too cold on the flight.