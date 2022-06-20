Lifestyle

#TravelHacks: How to pack carry on luggage like a pro

#TravelHacks: How to pack carry on luggage like a pro

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 20, 2022, 02:23 pm 2 min read

Frequent flyers and travelers swear by these rules. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

If you're taking a long-distance flight, chances are that the ticket costs quite a bit and the only way you could save some money was to opt-out of check-in luggage. In such situations, you have to pack your carry-on luggage carefully. Not everything is allowed on a plane in your hand baggage. Here's how you can be the minimalist packer.

Rule 1 Select the right size of carry on luggage

Luggage that can be put in overhead bins have a specific size, the airline will not allow larger bags beyond the allowed dimensions. Most flights allow about seven to eight kilograms, with dimensions of about 55cm x 35cm x 25cm for hand luggage. In backpacks, you can fit in several small items and fluff them up. For hard cases, you must pre-plan your packing.

Rule 2 Take advantage of the personal item bag

Most airlines allow you to carry an extra bag as a personal item other than the carry-on luggage that goes in the overhead bin. This extra item doesn't necessarily mean a little purse, you can actually carry a laptop bag or a backpack large enough to fit under your seat. You can carry electronic devices, chargers, books, and such stuff for easy access.

Rule 3 Pack essentials only

Rolling your clothes is a better way to save space in luggage than folding them. Plan your outfits in a manner that you can make various combinations from them. Most flights have a list of prohibited items which includes fluid of all sorts. You may be asked to remove or repack if you carry a bottle of lotion or shampoo. Carry sample-size toiletries instead.

Rule 4 Wear your heaviest clothes

Another pro tip is to wear the heaviest or bulkiest stuff like woolens, jackets, shawls, and boots during check-in. This way you'll save up on the weight of your carry-on luggage. Since planes get pretty cold, you'll also stay comfortable during the journey. Follow these simple steps and pass smoothly through a security check with all your essentials with you.