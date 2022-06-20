Lifestyle

5 hair care mistakes that are harming your tresses

Your tresses are your treasure. Your hair really brings together your entire look. This is why we all try to take care of our hair by using the right products and following a healthy routine. But you might be religiously practicing some hair care routines that harm your hair unknowingly. It's time to stop. Here are some mistakes you need to avoid.

Mistake 1 Washing your hair with hot water

When you get your hair washed at a salon, they use warm water which feels so soothing. But when at home, we sometimes tend to use hot water to get the same effect. It also makes your hair frizzy, and dry and saps the shine. Lower the heat and wash your hair in lukewarm water instead. Always finish with a cold shower.

Mistake 2 Washing your hair too often

Shampooing your hair daily is not good. Only if you have a very oily scalp or hair, you should wash it daily. Getting rid of excess oil and grime on the scalp is important for hygiene. If your hair strands feel clean and non-oily, there's no need to shampoo every day. Washing them twice or even once a week is good enough.

Mistake 3 Tight hairstyles

Tying up your hair in tight styles on a regular basis can damage your locks. When you pull the hair too tight for certain hairstyles, it strains the roots damaging the hair follicle, splitting, and weakening the hair strands. Styles like a tight bun, ponytails, and teased poofs can ruin your hair. Your hair can also break by using the wrong hair ties.

Mistake 4 Being rough on wet hair

Your hair is delicate when wet, more so the case with color-treated hair. Tying up wet hair, especially into tight hairstyles can break theme easily. Going to bed in wet hair can equally damage them by tangling them up. Combing wet hair is a hair care sin! However, if you have frizzy hair which can only be tamed when wet, use a wide-toothed comb.

Mistake 5 Skipping hair masks

You should apply hair masks every week, or at least every fortnight. However, many women skip this crucial haircare process highlighting it to be an expensive process, or not having enough time. Remember, there are a host of DIY hair mask recipes available on the Internet. They keep your hair hydrated and nourished. This is a must-do step to get glossy and bouncy hair.