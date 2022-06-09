Lifestyle

How to care for color treated hair

Choosing the right product for color treated hair is important.

Coloring your hair is fun and exciting and can change your entire look. But without the right after-care, color-treated hair can easily become dull and prone to breakage. After getting your hair colored, always check with the hair professional about the dos and don'ts that need to be followed. You might have to change your shampoo now and follow a carefully curated routine.

Washing Pick the right shampoo

Wait for three days to wash your hair after coloring. Always use color-protected shampoos or you'll lose out on the treatment real soon. Color-safe shampoos protect your hair and balance its natural pH level. They ensure that the hair color does not fade quickly. These shampoos also contain several hydrating and nourishing ingredients that restore and repair your locks.

Nutrition Wash hair less frequently and condition them

To ensure that the color does not wash off quickly, you need to increase the time between washes. Always condition colored hair with a color-safe product. These conditioners form a layer over the hair strands and seal the cuticles, locking in the moisture. This will ensure shine, and make your hair look voluminous. Follow up with a hair mask once every 15 days.

Use leave-in conditioners on your colored hair. They contain silicones that form a protective layer over the hair follicles to minimize sun damage and frizz. They also help protect your hair from the damage caused by heat styling tools. However, it is advisable to lessen your use of heating tools such as dryers and straighteners. But if you have to, use a heat protectant.

DIY Some home remedies you can try

Beat a whole egg and two tablespoons of mayonnaise together. Use this on your hair from root to tip and cover them. Leave for 45 minutes and wash with a mild shampoo. Apply hot oil to clean hair and cover up. Steam them using a hot towel or sitting in the sun. Cool down your hair to room temperature before washing off.