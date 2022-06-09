Lifestyle

5 types of lipsticks every woman must own

There are various lipstick formulas and textures to choose from.

Lipsticks are an important makeup product in your beauty kit as they add that oomph factor to your appearance. But even the humble lipstick is no longer confined to a bullet. There are multiple types and formulations of lipsticks available today. Some hydrate while others mattify, some are glamorous, while others are just right to make you look put together.

#1 Matte lipsticks

If you want a long-lasting finish with high pigmentation, then you should go for matte lipstick. They are shine-free, smudge-proof, and don't bleed out. These lipsticks contain less oil and moisture than regular lipsticks and stay on your lips for a long time. They look more classy and subtle. However, moisturize your lips properly before wearing matte lipstick to prevent them from drying out.

#2 Creamy lipsticks

Creamy lipsticks easily glide on your lips and offer adequate nourishment to them, unlike matte ones that can make your lips dry. They offer more coverage than satin or sheer lipsticks. These lipsticks have high amounts of wax that makes them long-lasting and prevents your lips from drying out. Choose a creamy lipstick that contains aloe vera and vitamin E for extra moisturization.

#3 Glossy lipsticks

Glossy lipsticks are a rage right now in the beauty circle. It goes without saying that glossy lipstick adds immense shine to your lips. You can also apply them on top of your lipstick for added shine. However, these lipsticks are not long-lasting and have light to medium opacity. Also, avoid too much shine elsewhere on the face when wearing glossy lip color.

#4 Satin or sheer lipsticks

If you are looking for a lipstick formula to rock your daytime or no-makeup looks, then invest in satin or sheer lipstick. Enriched with hydrating oils, these lipsticks are highly moisturizing on your lips and add a subtle shine to them without making them sticky and glossy. However, these creamy lipsticks are not long-lasting and you will need a few touch-ups throughout the day.

#5 Lip tints or stains

If you are looking for a natural and minimal look while giving your lips some luster and long-lasting color, then go for lip tints or stains. Lip tints are lightweight and usually contain sun protection, conditioning ingredients, and zero wax. They also do not require any touch-ups throughout the day. You can also use them as a cheek tint.