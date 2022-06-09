Lifestyle

5 tips for a safe trip to the water park

Water parks are one of the popular spots for people to relax, rejuvenate and cool down during the summer season. While taking a dip in the cooling waters, and enjoying the wild water rides might seem fun, it is important to stay safe and sound in order to avoid any problems. Some possible hazards include dehydration, slips and falls, drowning, and chlorine poisoning.

#1 Wear sunscreen

Before you visit your local water park, remember to apply a generous amount of sunscreen to protect yourself from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Apply a waterproof sunscreen with SPF 30 or more 30 minutes before arriving at the park. Reapply every 80 minutes for maximum protection. Also, wear sunglasses, loose-fitting clothes, and a hat to protect yourself from direct sunlight.

#2 Stay hydrated

Dehydration is a major problem that might happen when you are outdoors enjoying yourself in the waters. So, take water breaks in between to hydrate your body, prevent heat strokes and stay healthy and refreshed. However, stay away from sugary beverages and caffeinated sodas that can contribute to dehydration and make you feel uneasy. Instead, have plenty of water to cool down your body.

#3 Learn about the water park rules

There are different sets of rules for every water park, so remember to read everything carefully before you hit the water pool and send the children to have some fun. There are different slides and rides in a water park and each of them is meant for different age groups. So, read all instructions and precautions related to weight, height, age, and medical conditions.

#4 Know the swimming basics

Before visiting a water park, make sure every family member knows the basics of swimming to stay safe in the waters. While it isn't always possible, it is definitely ideal. Also, make sure your children play in the low water-depth areas and splash zones where the water is not too deep. Keep them away from slides or large wave pools to maintain safety.

#5 Walk around the water park instead of running

The walking surfaces at the water parks usually get very wet and slippery. Besides, there are too many people. So remember to walk and not run to prevent any dangerous accidents. Running around the slippery decks, or sidewalks and going up and down the stairs in a hurry can increase the risk of accidents. So, stay safe and simply walk around the water park.