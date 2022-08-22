Lifestyle

5 things you must get home from your Malaysia trip

Malaysia is a beautiful country that is popular for its diversity, modern cities, colonial architecture, lush green jungles, and stunning beaches. A dreamland for shopaholics, it has a multitude of bustling shopping malls and even some quirky art and craft boutiques. If you are planning a trip to Malaysia, don't forget to take home these five exciting items. Check them out.

Malaysian toffees Dodol

When in Malaysia, grabbing a box of dodol goes without saying. Dodol is a toffee-like Malaysian confectionery that is very chewy and sweet. This brown sweet features a caramel-like texture and is available in unique flavors including durian and pandang. While pandang is a leaf with a mystic scent, durian is a southeast Asian tropical fruit.

Traditional textile Sonket

A traditional fabric of Malaysia, Sonket has its roots in the state of Kelantan. During the 12th century, trade relations between India and China led to the creation of this rich material. It's a type of brocade with gold and silk threads interwoven over other colors, making it look luxurious. You can use it on your kurtis, blouses, curtains, wall hangings, or tablecloths.

Malaysian hairpin Cucuk Sanggul

Ladies, this Malaysian hairpin is one of the best gifts you can take home or give your loved ones. Studded with precious stones, Cucuk Sanggul is usually made of gold, silver, or other metals. The hairpin's broader end has a face of a mythological creature, making it unique and fascinating. Women wear this accessory during weddings to keep their bun up.

Kitchenware and showpieces Pewter goods

Malaysia is famous for its pewter goods that come across as some really useful souvenirs. From kitchenware, pen stands, and vases to key chains, coffee mugs, photo frames, wall decor, and tepak sirih sets, there's something for everyone up for grabs. Usually, pewter products are made from an alloy that is 85-90% tin, 5-10% antimony, and 2-5% copper, bismuth, and silver.

Ornaments Ornaments made from Sabah pearls

If you are someone who loves jewelry, then you can buy some ornaments made of Sabah pearls which are quite popular in Malaysia. These natural pearls are found in the crystal clear waters off the shore of Sabah in Malaysia. Available in colors including cream, white, pink, and bluish-grey, you can shop for bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and rings made of these exquisite pearls.