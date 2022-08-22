Lifestyle

Hair rebonding: Should you opt for it?

Hair rebonding uses powerful chemicals to straighten your mane.

Hair rebonding is a kind of straightening technique that uses chemical ingredients to change your hair's natural texture and create a sleek and smooth look. Usually performed by a licensed cosmetologist at a hair salon, hair rebonding is a multi-step process that breaks the natural bonds in your hair follicles and re-arranges them to form new bonds for straight hair. Here's more to it!

Definition What is hair rebonding?

A lot of strong chemicals are used to straighten your mane and the process of hair rebonding takes several hours. It involves breaking the hydrogen bonds of the chemical molecules present in your tresses. Formaldehyde or aldehyde are usually used to crosslink the new hair structure in a pin-straight arrangement. A typical hair rebonding will last up to five-six months.

Process Here's the process in case you are curious

Your washed and air-dried hair will be sectioned and each strand will be coated with a cream called a relaxant which will stay on for 30 minutes or more. Your hair will then be steamed. After that, they will be rinsed and blow-dried. Then, keratin and neutralizer will be applied and allowed to set for 30 minutes. The final step involves rinsing and blow-drying.

Side effects Side effects of hair rebonding

If you have frizzy and unmanageable tresses, then you can opt for hair rebonding to tame the frizz and get sleek, smooth, glossy, and straight hair. However, some common side effects that you might notice after the process includes hair damage, breakage, and dryness. The heat from the chemicals can burn your scalp. You will need regular touch-ups to maintain your hair's texture.

Precautions Precautions and care after the process

After hair rebonding, use a shampoo specially designed for straight hair, and don't forget to use a conditioner after each hair wash. Also, apply a serum after towel-drying your hair. Use natural homemade hair masks once a week and regularly oil your hair for nourishment. Steam your hair once a fortnight by wrapping your hair around a warm wet towel for deep conditioning.

Final thoughts Should you opt for hair rebonding?

While hair rebonding can give you straight, silky, and manageable hair, it comes with its own downsides. Post-treatment, you will be required to take proper care of your hair and maintain it since it becomes fragile. For the first month, you cannot tie your hair or tuck it behind the ears to avoid damage. Also, your hair will become weaker after each touch-up.