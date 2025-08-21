'Dhurandhar' crew fell ill due to chicken contamination issue: Report

The shooting of the upcoming film Dhurandhar in Leh was recently disrupted when around 120 crew members fell ill . While early reports speculated that poor food quality or cost-cutting on set might be to blame, local authorities have confirmed the illness was part of a wider chicken contamination issue in Leh and was unrelated to the film's production or catering.

Statement Source dismisses cost-cutting speculations A source close to the film told Bollywood Hungama, "This is one of the biggest films in production right now." "Why would there be any need for cost-cutting at all? Leh is an incredibly difficult terrain to shoot." "Health, hygiene, and crew safety have consistently been treated as top priorities. Additional precautions and stricter supplier checks are now in place." The insider added that filming continues under controlled conditions despite the incident.

Production update Final leg of shoot in Leh The movie, directed by Aditya Dhar, is in its final leg of production with a few weeks left to shoot in Leh. The source confirmed that they will wrap up and return to Mumbai by September. "We have another few weeks of shoot left here. We will wrap and be back in Mumbai by mid-September."