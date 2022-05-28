Lifestyle

Beauty review: Brillare sunscreen—Hot or not?

Written by Anamica Singh May 28, 2022, 01:52 pm 3 min read

The sunscreen contains natural ingredients and is also vegan.

You must be familiar with blue light. This is the light emitted by our gadgets, such as laptops and mobile phones. Several studies have proven that it can quicken the aging process. Using good sunscreen can apparently keep your skin safe. I recently tried a sunscreen that promises to shield your skin from the harmful effects of blue light along with offering sun protection.

My skin type

I have oily skin that tends to break out every now and then. This is why I usually go for gel or mattifying products.

Brillare's Multi-Protection Sunscreen SPF 40

This sunscreen retails for Rs. 595 for 50 grams of the product. It contains 66% all-natural ingredients, is 100% vegan, and claims to protect you from harmful UV rays and blue light. It comes in a white tube and a blue box, probably because it tackles blue light. They also have a mineral one, which comes in a green box.

What does it contain?

The key actives in this sunscreen are shea butter, rapeseed, and soybean phospholipids. Shea butter is an excellent moisturizer. Rapeseed oil contains vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant and fights free radicals, improving skin health. Soybean phospholipids are known to fight skin impurities and acne. The ingredient list also mentions niacinamide, which again has a host of skin benefits.

The list of claims as mentioned

-Provides water resistance for 80 minutes -Blue light protection -Ultra-matte look -Skin soothing & repairing -Even skin tone -Free from harmful chemicals -Non-comedogenic -Natural nutrition, no side effects -PA +++ -100% vegan

How did it fare for me?

The sunscreen has a thick and creamy consistency, and you can feel the product on your skin. However, it tends to settle over time. But I would not call it mattifying. It did last a long time on me, even when I sweat. Even though it didn't feel great on my oily skin, the good thing is that it did not cause breakouts.

Is it water-resistant?

The sunscreen claims to be water-resistant and is good for those times when you go swimming or take that beach holiday. It works as it says. But make sure to apply it at least 30 minutes before you enter the water.

Skin type: Who can use?

For oily skin beauties, I would recommend using this sunscreen in winter only. You might not like the slick feel on your face in summer. Its consistency makes it an ideal product for dry skin, especially since it contains shea butter and vitamin E. Those with normal skin can easily use it if you are willing to shell out a little extra cash.

Pricing

It does seem like a steeply-priced product as compared to other commercial brands in the market. However, when compared to other natural and plant-based products, it does seem reasonable. If you are looking to move toward natural products, you can start here.

Final thoughts on the product

Personally, I don't see any reason for not using this sunscreen during winter. But in the summertime, I would stay away from it simply because it adds to the oiliness on my skin. There is obviously no way to know if it works against blue light, but no harm in giving it a try, especially if you are someone who never skips the sunblock.