Tips to clean a dirty cooktop

Follow these tips for a squeaky clean cooktop. (Photo credit: Rawpixel)

Got a dirty stovetop every day after cooking? We all have been there and done that. Cleaning a messy cooktop can be annoying and tiresome. Although you can simply let it be and continue cooking, it will affect your functioning. A dirty cooktop looks repulsive and significantly decreases the functionality of the stove. Follow these tips for an easy and squeaky clean cooktop.

Stage 1 Cleaning electric glass cooktops

This method is highly effective for glass cooktops. After cooking, wait till the cooktop is cooler and remove any food debris by hand or with paper towels. If there is older and stickier debris still remaining, sprinkle some baking soda. In a bowl of hot water add liquid soap and mix. Now dip a cloth in this and gently lay it over the mess.

Stage 2 Wipe up after

After 15 minutes wipe out the debris on the surface with a cloth. Use another cloth to clean up after to remove any soap on the surface. Then use a microfiber cloth to soak up any remaining moisture on the cooktop. Now your cooktop with look clean and shiny like it should. Glass cooktops must be well-maintained to continue to have that mirror effect.

Stage 1 Cleaning gas oven cooktops

Before cleaning, make sure the gas is turned off and the stove and burners are cool. Remove the grates and drip pans from the cooktop and soak them in hot water with soap. Gently scrub any debris or grease from these with a plastic brush to avoid scratches. Use baking soda and soap with warm water like for glass cooktops to remove dirt.

Stage 2 Finishing off

Use a plastic spatula to scrape off sticky substances or dry food stains from the surface. Do not scrape with any sharp metal objects to avoid scratches. Then use a clean wet cloth to wipe off the scrapings. Finish by wiping dry the surface and other parts with a clean microfiber cloth. Reassemble the now-clean stove and use it again.