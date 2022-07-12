Lifestyle

Top 5 places to visit in Allahabad

Located in Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad is a sacred city that is a must-visit place if you want to spend your vacation in peace and tranquility while seeking some spiritual enlightenment. Officially known as Prayagraj, the place is popular for Kumbh Mela which is organized here once every 12 years, and the famous Triveni Sangam. Here are the five best places to visit in Allahabad.

Place 1 Triveni Sangam

One of the most popular tourist places not only in Allahabad but also in Central India, Triveni Sangam is the point where Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati meet. The three rivers can be identified by their different colors. The famous Kumbh Mela is held here. It is believed that taking a dip in the holy waters of Triveni Sangam washes away all your sins.

Place 2 Khusro Bagh

Located in Allahabad's Lukarganj, Khusro Bagh reflects the beautiful Mughal architecture through its walls and brackets. It houses three sandstone tombs of the Jahangir family - Jahangir's wife Shah Begum, his daughter Sultan Nithar Begum and his oldest son Khusrao Mirza. Most of the bagh was designed by artist Aqa Reza and features intricate inscriptions and carvings on each mausoleum.

Place 3 Allahabad Fort

Constructed in 1583 by Akbar, the Allahabad Fort is located on the banks of the confluence of Ganga and Yamuna. One of the largest forts built by Akbar, the fort is managed by the Archaeological Survey of India. It is popular for the Akshayavat Tree where local people died by suicide in order to attain salvation. The fort also houses the Patalpuri Temple.

Place 4 Anand Bhawan

Once the official residence of the prestigious Nehru family, Anand Bhawan is a double-storied mansion that was designed by Motilal Nehru. It was transformed into a museum after Indira Gandhi donated the mansion to the Indian government in 1970. It houses ancient articles and artifacts of India's Independence Movement. The mansion also features wooden furniture that has been imported from Europe and China.

Place 5 Hanuman Mandir

If you want to seek some spiritual blessings during your Allahabad tour, then do visit the Hanuman Temple which is located in the Sangam area. Locally called Bade Hanuman Mandir, the temple is built underground and features a leaning 20 feet long and eight feet wide Hanuman deity. You have to climb a 10-stair pathway to reach the idol located beneath ground level.