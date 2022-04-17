India

UP: Adityanath puts NCR districts on alert amid COVID-19 surge

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Apr 17, 2022, 12:45 am 3 min read

Surge in coronavirus infections has been recorded in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday put its National Capital Region (NCR) districts, including Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, on high alert following a surge in COVID-19 cases. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued necessary directives to authorities during a meeting on COVID-19 management. Noting the rise in cases in UP's neighboring areas, he said its impact could also be seen in its NCR districts.

Context Why does this story matter?

The surge in COVID-19 cases in UP's NCR districts has raised concerns as the authorities have already lifted the majority of the curbs last month.

Neighboring Delhi has also seen a massive uptick in infections recently. The national capital reported 461 new cases on Saturday—a significant rise from Monday's tally of 137 cases.

Reportedly, a surge in infections among children was also observed.

CM speaks What did CM Adityanath say in the meeting?

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Adityanath chaired a meeting on managing the COVID-19 situation in the state on Saturday. In response to the COVID-19 surge in neighboring areas and certain NCR regions, he put all NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh on alert. To note, UP has eight NCR districts, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Hapur, Shamli, and Muzaffarnagar.

Details Officials directed to send samples for genome sequencing

Furthermore, the chief minister also instructed the officials to send samples of COVID-19 patients for genome sequencing. While the authorities have already started administering precautionary doses (or booster shots) in the state, Adityanath urged the concerned authorities to ramp up the process of administering the same to all adults. Notably, booster doses are only being given at 700 private vaccination centers in Uttar Pradesh.

Details Cases among children rise in Gautam Buddh Nagar

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, health authorities had already raised an alarm after the recent surge in daily cases. Reportedly, most of the cases were found among children. As per Hindustan Times, 31% of the total cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar over the past three days were found in children. Meanwhile, across Uttar Pradesh, 21% of the infections in the period were among children.

Information Positive cases in Ghaziabad, Noida schools

As of Friday, 23 students from four schools in Noida had tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, in Ghaziabad, two private schools were shut down for three days last week as a precautionary measure after some of their students tested positive for the virus.

Other diseases What other directives were issued?

CM Adityanath on Saturday also asked health officials to stay vigilant about the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, and encephalitis. He instructed officials to keep a close eye on malaria cases in Bareilly and create awareness among people on the prevention of dengue in Agra and Lucknow. He emphasized the need for raising public awareness regarding encephalitis, particularly in Purvanchal (eastern UP).