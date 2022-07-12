Lifestyle

5 must-read books by Virginia Woolf

One of the most famous 20th-century female authors, Virginia Woolf wrote many novels, essays, diaries, biographies, and letters that avid book readers still love. Her stories use the stream of consciousness technique and offer interior characters' perspectives through third-person singular pronouns. Her stories also abandon the linear narrative. Here are five must-read books by this talented author.

Book 1 Mrs. Dalloway

Published in 1925, Mrs. Dalloway is one of the most popular novels by Woolf. The story revolves around a high society upper-class woman named Clarissa Dollaway and her life in post-World War I England. The story explores the political situation of Britain during that time and describes Clarissa's preparations for an evening party. The multiple interwoven stories let readers delve into Clarissa's mind.

Book 2 To the Lighthouse

Published in 1927, To the Lighthouse is a touching story told from varying perspectives. The story explores the human fear of change in an interesting way. The plot revolves around the Ramsay family and their visits to the Isle of Skye on the coast of Scotland in the early 20th century. What follows are the hardships the family faces while living in the house.

Book 3 The Waves

The Waves was published in 1931 and intertwines prose and poetry. The book contains six monologues by each of the main characters which describe the notions of individuality, society, and identity. There is a seventh character also who doesn't speak directly but is equally important. The story explores the life of the six narrators from childhood to adulthood as they deal with life's challenges.

Book 4 A Room of One's Own

Published in 1929, A Room of One's Own is a famous essay by Woolf where she talks about the status of women, especially female artists and how they need financial freedom. In this novel, Woolf highlights the prejudices and the financial and educational disadvantages that hindered women to showcase their creativity. Woolf also explores women's history in literature through a highly provocative investigation.

Book 5 Orlando: A Biography

Published in 1928, this book explores the themes of gender and identity and is considered a feminist classic. The story is based on the life of Vita Sackville West, Woolf's close friend and lover. The plot explores the life of a young man named Orlando who undergoes a mysterious change of sex. Following this, his life changes. Check out more such book recommendations.