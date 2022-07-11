Lifestyle

Have you tried these Ayurvedic remedies for weight loss yet?

Written by Sneha Das Jul 11, 2022

These ayurvedic remedies will help you to lose weight naturally and effectively.

If you want to lose weight naturally while balancing your lifestyle and reducing stress and anxiety, then Ayurveda is the perfect option for you. Ayurveda is one of the oldest healthcare traditions in the world, which originated in India around 5,000 years ago. Ayurveda uses natural and herbal remedies to burn excess fat. Here are five Ayurvedic remedies for weight loss.

Superfruits Triphala

Triphala is an ancient Ayurvedic preparation that is made using three dried superfruits, including amalaki, bibhitaki, and haritaki. All these fruits are packed with antioxidants and have rejuvenating and cleansing properties. Triphala eliminates harmful toxins from the body, soothes your digestive system, and helps you lose weight. Drink triphala churna mixed in hot water half an hour before breakfast and two hours after dinner.

Guggulsterone Guggul

Packed with several medicinal properties, guggul is the dried raisin of the Mukul myrrh tree. It defeats the kapha dosha, which is responsible for causing obesity in the body. The presence of a plant sterol called guggulsterone in guggul stimulates your body's metabolism, which promotes weight loss. According to several studies, guggul stimulates the breakdown of fat cells called lipolysis in the body.

Metabolism Vijayasar

Extracted from the bark of the deciduous vijayasar or kino tree, this Ayurvedic remedy is extremely effective in managing obesity and diabetes and maintaining your weight. Its fat-reducing properties help to reduce belly fat. It increases the body's metabolism and reduces cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which promotes weight loss. You can have one cup of vijayasar-infused herbal tea daily in the morning.

Tea Punarnava

Punarnava is an effective Ayurvedic herb that helps to manage weight. It has diuretic properties, which promote healthy functioning of the urinary bladder and kidneys. It also helps to eliminate harmful toxins from the body and reduces the risk of water retention, which can cause bloating and weight gain. It also promotes the digestive system. You can consume punarnava tea daily to lose weight.

Belly fat Cinnamon or dalchini

Cinnamon or dalchini is extremely effective in reducing stubborn belly fat by stimulating the body's metabolism. It also balances blood sugar levels and helps to curb food cravings by keeping you full. According to a study, cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde that stimulates the metabolism of fatty visceral tissue and helps to cut belly fat. You can add cinnamon to oatmeal or have cinnamon tea.