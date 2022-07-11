Lifestyle

UK woman takes over 100 driving tests for others; arrested

Written by Sneha Das Jul 11, 2022, 06:50 pm 2 min read

Inderjeet Kaur took driving tests for those who were poor in English language. (Photo credit: Twitter @nayanikaaa)

A 29-year-old UK-based woman was recently arrested for illegally taking more than 100 driving tests for other people. Inderjeet Kaur from Wales took around 150 driving tests, both theory and practical, for the learners between 2018 and 2020. According to a court hearing, Kaur admitted to charging them £800, i.e., Rs. 76,374 apiece. She was jailed for eight months at Swansea Crown Court.

Fortune Kaur made a fortune worth Rs. 1.14cr with the scheme

According to Judge Huw Rees of Swansea Crown Court, the scheme probably allowed Kaur to make a fortune worth £120,000, i.e., approximately Rs. 1.14 crore. Kaur committed the offenses around London and across Wales and England, including Birmingham, Swansea, and Carmarthen. A probe was launched by detectives in South Wales after test center staffers got suspicious and feared she was impersonating genuine test candidates.

Driving test Kaur took driving tests for people who struggled with English

According to media reports, Southern Wales's regional organized crime unit, Tarian, discovered that Kaur was offering to sit the driving tests for applicants who struggled with the English language. Prosecutor James Hartson told the court, "Driving tests are only to be taken in English, Welsh, or sign language, and an interpreter cannot accompany the person taking their test."

Crime Crimes committed by Kaur puts road users at risk: Detective

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Maloney said, "The crimes Kaur committed circumvent the driving test process and, in turn, puts innocent road users at risk, by allowing unskilled and dangerous motorists to have seemingly legitimate licenses." "Safety on our roads has always been a priority and arresting those that flaunt the law ensures that we can keep unqualified drivers off the road," Maloney added.

Greed Kaur's offending was purely out of greed: Maloney

"By working with the DVSA (Driver and Vehicles Standard Agency), this complex criminal investigation highlighted the extent of Kaur's offending which was purely out of greed," Maloney said. "Kaur's offending has now been halted, and she has now been brought to justice, and we welcome the sentence imposed by the courts," Maloney added. Maloney urged the public to report such crimes to the police.

Quote We prioritize protecting people from unsafe drivers and vehicles: DVSA

Caroline Hicks of the DVSA said that it is the agency's priority to "protect everyone from unsafe drivers and vehicles." "Driving and theory tests exist to help ensure people have the correct knowledge, skills, and attitude to drive on our roads," Hicks said.