Lifestyle

National Waffle Day 2022: 5 lip-smacking waffle recipes to try

National Waffle Day 2022: 5 lip-smacking waffle recipes to try

Written by Sneha Das Aug 24, 2022, 12:42 pm 2 min read

Celebrate National Waffle Day with these delicious and easy-to-make waffle recipes.

August 24 marks National Waffle Day in the US and we can't help but obsess over this syrupy bundle of goodness. From Belgian and American to French and Dutch, waffles are available in a spread of flavors and toppings from around the world. Let's celebrate this day with these five lip-smacking waffle recipes that you can easily try at home. Check them out.

Breakfast snack Belgian waffle

Whisk egg whites in a bowl. Separately, mix wheat flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Add egg yolks to it and mix. Gradually, add milk and mix again. Now, add oil, melted butter, and frothy egg whites. Stir them well. Spread the batter on the waffle iron and grill for 10 minutes. Garnish with honey and butter, and serve warm.

Indian-style waffle Chickpea and mint waffle

Combine soaked and coarsely crushed white chickpeas, chopped mint leaves, semolina, urad dal flour, curd, green chilies, crushed cumin seeds, salt, and oil. Keep aside for 15 minutes. Later, add some water and mix well. Add fruit salt and some water again. Mix gently. Spread the batter on a greased and preheated waffle iron and cook for about 10 minutes. Serve with green chutney.

Sweet and savory Apple and cinnamon waffle

Combine all-purpose flour, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, and brown sugar in a large bowl. Take another bowl and whisk eggs, butter, and milk together. Add this to the former mixture and mix everything well. Fold in fresh sliced apples and spread the batter on the preheated and greased waffle iron. Cook for a few minutes and serve with cinnamon and whipped cream on top.

Wholesome Moong dal waffle

Soak spilt green gram for three-four hours and blend it with water into a coarse and semi-thick mixture. Add green peas, corn kernels, green chilies, crushed peppercorns, salt, coriander leaves, cashews, and raisins, and mix well. Add baking soda to the batter and mix again. Spread the batter on a greased and preheated waffle iron and cook until crisp. Serve with mayonnaise dip.

Sweet treat Chocolate waffle

Mix all-purpose flour, sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, and salt in a large bowl. Add milk, melted butter, and eggs, and mix them well until smooth. To make the hard sauce, mix softened butter, vanilla extract, and confectioner's sugar until fairly stiff. Keep it aside. Pour the waffle batter onto a greased and preheated waffle iron. Once ready, serve it with the hard sauce.