5 lip-smacking recipes using black pepper that you must try

Packed with a sharp and mild spicy flavor, black pepper is made by grinding peppercorns which are dried berries from the vine Piper nigrum. Also called the "king of spices," it is high in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. It improves your blood sugar levels, cholesterol levels, and also benefits your brain. Here are five amazing recipes using black pepper.

Piquant and warm Spicy black pepper soup

This spicy pepper soup can give relief from sore throat. Grind together whole black pepper, garlic, and cumin into a coarse paste. Saute mustard seeds in oil. Add chopped tomatoes and curry leaves. Cook well. Add the ground paste, turmeric powder, and asafoetida. Add tamarind juice, salt, and water. Mix everything and boil the mixture. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve hot.

Comforting dish Black pepper dal

Boil moong dal in a pressure cooker for four whistles. Saute mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and fennel seeds in sesame oil. Add onions, chopped tomatoes, curry leaves, and salt. Mix well. Add and saute ground black pepper, coriander powder, and turmeric. Now add water and simmer for 10 minutes. Finally, add cooked dal and simmer for some time. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Crunchy and peppery Black pepper biscuits

Combine together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Add cold unsalted butter and pulse four to five times. Add buttermilk and pulse again. Place the dough onto a lightly floured counter and pat the dough into a thick rectangle. Cut the rectangle into biscuit shapes and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle black pepper on top and bake for 12-15 minutes.

Evening snacks Black pepper and lemon sev

Packed with tangy and spicy flavors, this black pepper and lemon sev can be enjoyed with a hot cup of chai. Combine together freshly ground black pepper, lemon juice, besan, rice flour, oil, asafoetida, and salt. Knead into a soft dough. Transfer the dough to a greased sev press, press out thin sev strands into hot oil, and deep-fry. Drain and serve.

Zesty and spicy Black pepper chicken

Marinate chicken pieces with ground black pepper, salt, and lime juice for an hour. Saute chopped ginger, garlic, and onion in oil. Add turmeric powder, chili powder, pepper powder, and coriander powder. Add chicken pieces and cook for 15 minutes. Add some more pepper powder and sliced green chilies. Stir well and cook again. Serve hot with rice or roti.