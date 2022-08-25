Lifestyle

5 benefits of pumpkin seeds that make them exceptionally wholesome

Written by Sneha Das Aug 25, 2022, 06:05 pm 2 min read

Loaded with many nutrients, pumpkin seeds are known for their multiple health benefits.

Pumpkin seeds are also called the "Powerhouse of Nutrition". These edible seeds are slightly sweet and nutty in taste. They are packed with healthy fats and essential nutrients including magnesium and zinc. In fact, they are also known to improve heart and prostate health and offer protection against certain cancers. Here are five health benefits of pumpkin seeds you should know about.

Improves heart health

Packed with antioxidants, zinc, fatty acids, and magnesium, pumpkin seeds are great for your heart health. According to animal studies, pumpkin seeds may reduce high cholesterol and blood pressure levels, which are major risk factors for heart ailments. These seeds also have the ability to increase the generation of nitric oxide in your body which has positive effects on your heart health.

Boosts immunity

Loaded with antioxidants, vitamin E, zinc, antimicrobial, antifungal, and antiviral properties, pumpkin seeds are great for your immune system. Vitamin E stimulates immune responses, helps maintain healthy blood vessels, and protects against several diseases. The antioxidants in these seeds prevent free radicals from damaging your body's healthy cells. Zinc protects your body from pathogens, allergies, and inflammations, thus increasing overall immunity.

Improves sleep quality

Pumpkin seeds contain tryptophan, an amino acid that can help you get proper sleep. Consuming one gram of tryptophan every day is effective in improving your sleep quality. The zinc in pumpkin seeds converts tryptophan to serotonin and then into melatonin, which is a hormone that regulates sleep cycle. Adequate levels of magnesium present in pumpkin seeds are also associated with better sleep.

Strengthens your bones

Rich in magnesium, pumpkin seeds help strengthen your bones. A higher intake of magnesium is associated with higher bone density. Low levels of magnesium, on the other hand, increase the risk of bone fractures and osteoporosis, especially in postmenopausal women. It can also lead to increased inflammation. 100 grams of pumpkin seeds contain about 262 mg of magnesium, so include them in your diet.

Improves digestion

High in dietary fiber, pumpkin seeds are great for your digestive health. Consuming high amounts of fiber maintains moderate weight since it keeps you filled for a long time. Fiber also helps you manage your blood sugar levels and reduces the risk of type-2 diabetes, heart diseases, and obesity. 28 grams of shelled pumpkin seeds offer 1.1 grams of fiber.