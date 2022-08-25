Lifestyle

National Burger Day 2022: 5 vegan burger recipes to try

On the occasion of National Burger Day, check out these five vegan burger recipes.

August 25 marks National Burger Day in the US and it's time to celebrate this delicious and convenient fast food that comes packed with loads of fillings. Mr. Hyde, a daily email service that features lifestyle content for men, created this day. So to make this occasion more flavorful for you, here are five vegan burger recipes that you can try your hand at.

Savory and spicy Vegan sweet potato burger

First, blend mashed sweet potatoes and white beans. Add bread crumbs, green onion, ginger, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, turmeric, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Now, make patties out of them. Cover and refrigerate for 20-30 minutes. Later, cook each side for two-four minutes in sesame oil. Place each patty inside gluten-free burger buns and garnish with lettuce, vegan mayonnaise, avocado slices, and red onions.

Healthy and filling Falafel burgers

Drain some chickpeas and pat dry them. Later, blend them with garlic, parsley, chopped red onion, cumin, coriander, plain flour, chili powder, and some salt, until smooth. Shape this mixture into patties and then fry them for about three minutes in sunflower oil. Place the patties into toasted burger buns and serve with tomato salsa. Salivating already, aren't you?

Dairy-free and gluten-free Vegan beetroot and quinoa burger

Fry red onion, garlic, and cumin in canola oil. Add beetroot, quinoa, flaxseeds, flour, coriander, salt, and pepper, and mix them well. Shape this mixture into patties and bake each for 15 minutes. Whisk lemon juice, oil, yogurt, beetroot liquid, salt, and pepper to make the dressing. Place rocket leaves on a plate with the burger on top. Drizzle over the dressing and serve.

Flavorful punch Smoked tofu vegan burger

Fry onions along with salt, garlic, smoked paprika, and garlic salt. Blend tofu with cashews, sweet potatoes, seasoning, and fried onions. Shape the mixture into burger patties and refrigerate. Mix mustard and soy milk in one bowl. Mix flour, cayenne pepper, breadcrumbs, icing sugar, garlic salt, and baking powder in another bowl. Dip the patties in the mixtures and fry. Serve in burger buns.

Summer special Vegan jackfruit burger

Pressure cook jackfruit with water and salt. Shred it once cool. Once shredded, mix it with chopped onions, garlic, green chili, mashed potatoes, garam masala, salt, red chili powder, and coriander leaves. Shape the mixture into patties and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Fry them properly until brown from both the sides. Place them with sliced tomatoes, lettuce, and onions inside the burger buns. Enjoy!