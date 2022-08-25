Lifestyle

Happy birthday Blake Lively! Revealing the Hollywood star's fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Aug 25, 2022, 10:32 am 2 min read

Blake Lively is extremely consistent with her workout routine.

One of the top Hollywood celebrities, Blake Lively has stunned the audience with her natural beauty, unmatched talent, and fit physique. The 35-year-old actor is a fitness enthusiast and is extremely consistent with her workout routine and diet plan. In fact, she lost 27 kilos after her pregnancy and now flaunts a perfectly toned body. Here's revealing her diet and fitness secrets.

Strength training Strength training is a must in Lively's workout routine

The Gossip Girl star does some warm-up exercises before every workout to loosen up her muscles. She starts by using a foam roller to release muscle tension and then focuses on dynamic mobility exercises. Strength training is a must in her workout routine and includes exercises like plyometric jumps, push-ups, lateral lunges, static and side planks, weighted throw balls, and weight carry.

Cardio workout Sprinting is one of Lively's favorite cardio exercises

Cardio is also an important part of Lively's daily workout regime. She spends at least 20 minutes running on the treadmill or on the elliptical after her workout. Sprinting is one of Lively's favorite cardio exercises and she usually starts with a 15-meter sprint. When free, she manages to ride bikes or even go on hikes with her husband Ryan Reynolds and kids.

Preparation Lively works out really hard to prep for her roles

According to Lively's personal trainer Don Saladino, the actor is very consistent with her workout regime. She doesn't miss out on her exercises even while she's shooting. As per reports, she used to work out five-six days a week for The Shallows. Along with that, she used to eat proteins, carbs, and some vegetables with all her meals.

Diet The 'Green Lantern' actor's diet plan

Lively eats four small meals a day that are well-balanced. Her diet mostly includes high-quality whole foods. The Savages star begins her day with a glass of water. Her breakfast includes eggs cooked in coconut oil and some fresh veggies to go with. Sometimes, she supplements her egg breakfast with gluten-free oats and fruits as well. Lively often orders egg benedict for brunch.