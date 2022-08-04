Lifestyle

5 items you must bring home from Japan trip

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 04, 2022, 09:45 am 2 min read

Wondering what souvenirs or gifts you should buy for friends from your trip to Japan? Well, have curated a list of five super fun things you must get your hands on, all of which will keep you hooked to this culturally rich destination. From food and stationery items to clothes and crockery, there's something for everyone to fall in love with.

Folding fan Sensu

Sensu in Japanese means folding fans. These fans are used for cooling and as accessories during festivals and traditional ceremonies. The Japanese even use them as weapons and art pieces. You can find handmade Sensu in every nook and cranny of Japan. These stylish fans are available in an array of designs and colors and are considered a popular souvenir.

Dress to impress Kimono

Kimono is a traditional Japanese garb that's incredibly popular worldwide. They can be worn by both men and women. The Japanese wear them during important festivals, ceremonies, formal gatherings, and even funerals. You can grab these beautiful outfits from anywhere in Japan. Destinations including Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto are a hub for these garments.

Instant noodles Cup noodles

Besides sushi, Japan also garners love for its piquant noodles. They are available in an assortment including ramen, udon, soba, yakisoba, and pasta. You can shop for these cup noodles from any supermarket in the country. These noodles are pretty easy to make. Just add hot water and they are ready. They are priced between 100 to 300 yen (Rs. 60-180).

TEAsing! Tea set

The tea culture in Japan is more of a tradition soaked in its history. The Japanese have a tea ceremony in which they prepare green tea and drink it in a tea room. The tea sets, especially kyusu (teapots) are stunning and are either made with high-quality volcanic clay or porcelain. The material composition allows the tea to brew correctly and stay aromatic.

Artsy Stationery items

You will find some exceptionally funky stationery items here that are worth grabbing. There are cute mechanical pencils in the shape of pigs, beautiful diaries and notebooks, quirky stamps, and more. Erasers in shapes of cakes, pastries, and cats are too adorable to skip. Washi tape is a must-buy too. It is great for paperwork, gift wrapping, and art journaling.