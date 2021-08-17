Maki Kaji, the maker of Sudoku, passes away

Maki Kaji, the creator of the popular numbers puzzle Sudoku whose life's work was spreading the joy of puzzles, has died, his Japanese company said on Tuesday. Kaji was 69 and had bile duct cancer. Known as the Godfather of Sudoku, Kaji created the puzzle to be easy for children and others who didn't want to think too hard.

Details

Ironically, it wasn't until 2004 when Sudoku became a global hit after a fan from New Zealand pitched it and got it published in The Times. Two years later, Japan rediscovered its own puzzle as a gyakuyunyu, or reimport. Kaji was chief executive at his puzzle company, Nikoli Co., until July and died on August 10 at his home in Mitaka in Tokyo.

Information

"Kaji traveled to more than 30 countries spreading his enjoyment of puzzles. Sudoku championships have drawn some 200 million people in 100 countries over the years," according to Tokyo-based Nikoli. "Sudoku was also never trademarked except within Japan, driving its overseas craze," Nikoli said.

Sudoku

"Kaji-san came up with the name Sudoku and was loved by puzzle fans from all over the world. We are grateful from the bottom of our hearts for the patronage you have shown throughout his life," the company said in a statement. Originally, Sudoku was called Suji-wa-Dokushin-ni-Kagiru, which translates to, Numbers should be single, a bachelor.

Digital version

Notably, in recent years, Sudoku, which is believed to be the world's most popular pencil puzzle, has come out in digital versions. Born in the main northern island of Hokkaido, Kaji started Japan's first puzzle magazine after dropping out of Keio University in Tokyo. He founded Nikoli in 1983 and came up with Sudoku about the same time.

Quote

Yoshinao Anpuku, who succeeded Kaji as Nikoli's chief executive, said, "Kaji made friends easily and had a unique and playful approach toward life. Our mission is to pursue Maki's vision and possibilities."

Further details

Major Japanese newspaper Mainichi in its obituary credited Kaji for starting the puzzle sections at bookstores, as well as introducing the word Sudoku into the Oxford English dictionary. Kaji is survived by his wife Naomi and two daughters. Funeral services have been held among close family members. A separate memorial service is being arranged by Nikoli, but details were still undecided.