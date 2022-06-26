Lifestyle

5 beautiful lakes of Europe you may not know of

5 beautiful lakes of Europe you may not know of

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 26, 2022, 08:44 pm 2 min read

Europe has some exceptionally beautiful lakes.

Lakes have a calm and beautiful connotation to them. If travel excites you and nature is your beckoning, lakes will automatically draw your attention. You may have heard of Interlaken, Lake Como, and Bled in Europe, but there are so many more breathtaking and less-crowded lakes out there. The following are some of the prettiest lakes that await your visit.

France Annecy

Lake Annecy is considered to have the clearest water on the continent. A beautiful town by the same name is built around the lake. The place is often called the Venice of the Alps. Highly suitable for swimming in summer, this lake also boasts several beaches where you can have a lovely time soaking in the scenery.

Germany Königssee

Situated in Bavaria, Königssee was formed by glaciers during the last ice age. Except at its outlet, the Königsseer Ache river, the lake resembles a fjord, surrounded by steep mountains. Bye-bye Norway! The literal translation of the name comes to be "king's lake." Only pedal, rowing, or electric boats have been allowed on it since 1909, to keep it the cleanest lake in Germany.

Croatia Plitvice Lakes

If stunning is your calling, Plitvice Lakes will quench your thirst for natural beauty. Plitvice Lakes National Park is as pretty as a postcard. Waters flowing over the limestone and chalk over thousands of years have created a series of natural lakes, caves, and waterfalls, making it worth a visit in Croatia. The park was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979.

Russia Lake Ladoga

Ladoga is a freshwater lake near Saint Petersburg. It is the largest lake in Europe and the second largest lake after Lake Baikal in Russia. It is spread over 17,891 square kilometers. You can also swim in the lake rich in fish during summer as it freezes entirely in the winter. Ladoga is full of small islands covered with pine trees.

Switzerland Seealpsee

The calm lake located in the Appenzell Alps in Switzerland reflects the surroundings like a glass mirror. Seealpsee is one of the prettiest lakes in Europe, surrounded by green forests and tall mountains. Perched at an elevation of 1,143.2 meters, the lake can be reached by foot from Wasserauen. To top everything off, you can swim in this crystal-clear lake.