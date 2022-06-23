Lifestyle

#TravelHacks: How to have a fun and relaxing road trip

Road trips are more fun, exciting and comfortable when traveling with friends and family.

A road trip offers the most convenient and hassle-free travel experience as you do not need to stand in long queues, or go through numerous checkpoints. It is a great way to unwind and travel on your own terms. But they can get pretty tiresome at times. Check out these five road trip hacks that will make your journey a breeze.

Planning Make a route plan

No one wants to get confused in the middle of their road journey. So, plan your destination and chalk out the route in advance to avoid getting lost in some unknown area. Your phone will surely help you with the route but what if it runs out of battery? Keep a traditional map handy and check out the route for a smooth travel experience.

Preparation Prepare your car

Take your car for a general check-up at least one week before your road trip to avoid any risk of accidents. Make sure to check the operation of signals and lights, and the oil and fluids in your car. Ensure that the battery is fully charged and the tires are inflated properly. Also, carry a spare tire, jumper cables, and spare tire tool kit.

Breaks Pack healthy snacks and plan toilet breaks

If you want to avoid stomach problems and motion sickness, then carry your own meal from home instead of gorging on junk food from outside. You can carry fresh fruits, boiled eggs, and sandwiches in compartmentalized boxes. Also, remember to carry lots of water. Plan multiple stops in your travel route and take regular toilet breaks to stretch your legs and relax.

Safety kits Carry a first-aid kit and a car sickness emergency pack

Carry a first aid kit in your car as you may find it difficult to spot basic medical care in some places. So, carry band-aids, antiseptic wipes, painkillers, and antacids in a ziplock bag. If you have motion sickness or are traveling with kids, carry plastic bags to catch the vomit along with electrolyte drinks, saltines, candies, and chewing gums for a quick refresh.

Activities Build a playlist and carry activity packs for kids

A road trip is incomplete without listening to your favorite songs. It helps to keep everyone entertained and energized and helps to relieve any stress. You can play some spirit-lifting music or peaceful and calm songs to set the mood and tone of the trip. Also, carry some coloring books, activity pads, crayons, small notebooks, and reading books if you are traveling with kids.