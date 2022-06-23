Lifestyle

5 must-read books by Chetan Bhagat

5 must-read books by Chetan Bhagat

Written by Sneha Das Jun 23, 2022, 05:25 pm 2 min read

Chetan Bhagat's books mostly target the youth as they are relatable and simplistic. (Photo credit: Instagram @chetanbhagat)

Chetan Bhagat is an Indian author, columnist, and YouTuber who is known for his light-hearted and relatable stories. Also regarded as a people's author, his stories are mostly written in dialogue form and have a colloquial style. In 2008, Bhagat was named "The Bestselling English Language Novelist In India's History" by The New York Times. Here are five must-read books by Bhagat.

Book 1 Five Point Someone

Published in 2004, Five Point Someone sold over a million copies worldwide and is considered one of Bhagat's most popular books. The Bollywood film 3 Idiots is based on this book. The story is about three free-spirited friends who get into the Indian Institute of Technology. The book goes on to describe how they survive the competitive environment there and succeed in life.

Book 2 The 3 Mistakes Of My Life

Published in 2008, this book deals with the themes of friendship, cricket, youth problems, love, ambition, business, and religion. The Hindi film Kai Po Che is based on this novel. Set in Ahmedabad, the story is about three friends - Omi, Govind, and Ishaan. Govind opens a cricket store with his best friends and they try their best to make a decent living.

Book 3 2 States: The Story Of My Marriage

Published in 2009, Two States: The Story Of My Marriage is an autobiographical novel that is based on Bhagat and his wife Anusha who is from south India. The story revolves around Krish, a Punjabi guy, and Ananya, a Tamil girl who want to get married. Coming from different cultures, the couple faces several hardships to gain their parent's approval for marriage.

Book 4 One Night @The Call Center

Published in 2005, this book explores the themes of liberty, determination, team spirit, self-belief, cognizance, and individualism. Set in Gurugram, Haryana, the novel revolves around a group of six call center employees who receives a call from God who guides and motivates them to face the issues of life. The characters discuss how they would like to change different aspects of their lives.

Book 5 One Indian Girl

Published in 2016, One India Girl deals with the idea of feminism, inequalities faced by women in the workplace and society, female friendships, and romantic relationships. The story revolves around Radhika Mehta, an investment banker who is getting married. The plot revolves around one woman's inner feelings and her battle with insecurity and societal pressures. Check out more such book recommendations.