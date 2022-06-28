Lifestyle

How to make cheese at home

Now you can make your favorite cheese at home!

Cheese is a favorite ingredient in the kitchen, however, it is pretty expensive. But if you cannot do without cheese, yet don't want to burn a hole in your pocket, you can make cheese at home. Yes, it is possible. It is not a mountain of work, and will require you to be in the kitchen for an hour at the most.

Step 1 Mozzerella

It is mozzarella that gives your pizzas that cheese pull when you take a bite. How we love that. You might think it is difficult to even try to attempt it at home, and you can never master the stringy cheese pull. However, you are wrong. It is one of the easiest cheese varieties to process, with just two ingredients!

Step 2 Begin with cow milk

Heat three liters of full-fat cow milk until it is lukewarm. Turn off the heat and add half a cup of white vinegar. Give it a quick stir, cover the pan with a lid and rest it for about 20 minutes. Take out the curd and gently press out the liquid to give it a firmer shape. Do not throw away the whey.

Step 3 Shape it up

Now to the whey add one tablespoon of salt and heat it. Do not let it boil, and turn off the heat. Dip the collected curd for a few seconds, and press around to squeeze out the liquid and shape it. Repeat this process five times. Dip the mozzarella ball in cold water for two minutes Eat fresh or store covered in plastic wrap.

Step 1 Processed cheese

Heat one liter of milk until it's lukewarm (as long as you can dip a finger in the pot). Dilute 5-6 tablespoons of lemon juice in water and add it to the pot of milk. Cover and rest it for three minutes, then strain out the curd. Drain the water from the curd. Mix a teaspoon of citric acid in one tablespoon of water.

Step 2 Get market like perfect cheese

To the citric acid and water solution, add one teaspoon of baking soda. Mix until the liquid is clear. Blend the curd, salt, 50gm butter, sodium citric solution, and 1/3 cup milk until it's a smooth paste. Transfer the paste to a bowl and cook it using the double boiler method until it attains a stretchy cheese texture. Set it in a greased container.