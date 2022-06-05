Lifestyle

World Environment Day 2022: Eco-friendly changes to make at home

World Environment Day 2022: Eco-friendly changes to make at home

Written by Sneha Das Jun 05, 2022, 10:52 am 2 min read

The host country for World Environment Day 2022 is Sweden.

Observed on June 5 every year, the World Environment Day was established by the United Nations Environment Programme in 1973. The day was first celebrated in 1974 under the slogan "Only One Earth." It aims to make people aware of the several environmental problems we face today and the need to shift to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable lifestyle to protect the planet.

#1 Use reusable bags and cups

Let's start with our home. Ditch those single-use plastic bags and cups and switch to reusable cups, organic cotton shopping bags, and water bottles. Reusable bags are strong, more resilient, and more long-lasting. Reusable cups will keep your drink warm and are convenient to carry. By making the switch, you also lessen the amount of litter on land and the ocean.

#2 Limit your dairy and meat consumption

Limiting the amount of meat and dairy consumption can help protect the environment. According to a study, 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions are produced by livestock. In 2018, scientists said that the industry makes 5.2 billion tons of carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, and methane, which are harmful to the environment. Cut down your meat consumption to once a week.

#3 Practice the habit of upcycling

Upcycle and repurpose the items that still have some value. Reusing waste materials prevents the product from going to the landfill and gives it a second life without the need to degrade it. Get your crafty ideas on and turn bicycle parts into a chandelier or plastic bottles into planters. This is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.

#4 Reduce food waste

Sometimes, we are unable to understand how much of something we actually need and end up buying more. Eventually, a lot of it goes to waste. When this food is disposed of in landfills, it produces harmful greenhouse gases that trigger global warming and climate change. If you have leftovers, reinvent them or give them to the poor or homeless.

#5 Use a bamboo toothbrush

A plastic toothbrush takes up to 500 years to degrade and it releases harmful chemicals in the air. So, switch to a biodegradable bamboo toothbrush to make a positive change to the environment. Made of a bamboo handle and nylon fibers, these toothbrushes are durable, have antimicrobial properties, and offer good cleaning while taking care of the environment. These toothbrushes are 100% biodegradable.