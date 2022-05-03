Lifestyle

How to build a greenhouse in your backyard

How to build a greenhouse in your backyard

Written by Sneha Das May 03, 2022, 06:24 pm 3 min read

Follow these tips to build a greenhouse in your backyard.

A greenhouse is basically a structure with transparent roofs and walls that produces a controlled climate condition which is ideal for healthy plant growth. It provides warmth to your beloved plants and seedlings in the winters and keeps them cool during the summers. Here's how you can easily build a greenhouse at home on a budget to provide a safe shelter for your plants.

Location Choose the location

The location of your greenhouse can make all the difference. Choose a north or south-facing area. If you are going for one attached to the building, then choose the south wall. Although all-day sunlight is preferred, if that isn't possible, pick a place that will get more morning sun than afternoon sun. A good drainage system is a must, as is the electricity supply.

Structure Choose the structure size and decide the foundation

Choose the size of your greenhouse carefully according to the area. The most preferred greenhouse size is eight by six feet. In case your ground is not stable enough, start with leveling the site and use poured concrete or ground contact-rated wood for your foundation. If you don't need a foundation, you can use landscape fabric, gravel, or bricks to ensure easy drainage.

Frame Build a greenhouse frame

Some popular materials used for greenhouse frames are PVC pipes, lumber, aluminum, and galvanized steel. PVC pipes are lightweight, affordable, and easy to use which makes them perfect for backyard greenhouses. Pick UV-resistant PVC pipes as they last longer. You can also use heavy-gauge aluminum for a strong and sturdy greenhouse that will not rust and is a great frame for glass panels.

Cover Choose a greenhouse cover

Select a greenhouse cover that can resist extreme temperatures. You can choose a tempered glass panel that is sturdy and allows plenty of light to enter. They are long-lasting and look beautiful. UV-resistant polycarbonate sheets are cheaper than glass. They are durable, provide better insulation, and retain more heat. Plastic sheeting is quite lightweight and affordable but less durable as compared to polycarbonate sheets.

Utility Ensure proper ventilation and add utility items

It's recommended to install adjustable vents in the ceiling of your greenhouse to allow ventilation. This will prevent the greenhouse from overheating. You can also use a fan to allow air circulation. If humidity is a problem, then get a dehumidifier. To add more space, you can build benches and shelves. Make a place to keep all your garden tools.