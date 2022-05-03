Lifestyle

5 must-have wardrobe essentials for summer

Do you have these five summer essentials?

Summer fashion causes a major shift in our wardrobes. From full trousers to shorts, and suits to pyjamas--the heat makes us cut fashion short (pun intended). Before you step out this season for fun and frolic, or even for work, do a quick scan of your wardrobe and see if you have all the essentials. Here are the five must-haves for summer.

#1 White cotton shirt

A classic white shirt goes with both formals and casuals. You can pair it with a skirt, jeans, dungarees, or formal pants. Also, white plays well with every color and pattern--light, dark, flowery, checks, camouflage army, etc. A well-ironed and clean white shirt will never let you down. Go to the movies, or for dinner with friends or a formal meeting slaying in white.

#2 Boyfriend jeans

Boyfriend jeans are a must-have in summer as they are both trendy and comfy. You can wear them with heels, flats, or sneakers based on the occasion and location. A variety of tops and tees, semi-formal shirts, and tank tops can go well with this. A pair of boyfriend jeans screams "cool and fashionable" while also being comfortable.

#3 Cotton dresses

Summer dresses must be soft, comfortable, and airy. Therefore nothing can beat cotton. Also, go for a relatively loose dress instead of well-fitted ones, as sweating will cause the dress to stick to your body making you feel uncomfortable and itchy. Floral prints look amazingly well in summer; you can also go with large checks or solid-colored dresses.

#4 Chikankari suit

For more formal and traditional occasions you'd want to have a cotton chikankari suit at hand. Not only do they look super chic but are also airy and comfortable for summers. Invest in a few well-tailored suits for various events in the summer. Go with softer tones and pastel shades like mint, pink, powder blue, peach, etc along with the classic white and off-whites.

#5 Tank tops and tees

You can show some skin in the summer with tank tops of various colors. Tees work very well too with shorts, pyjamas, and denim. Keep it casual and breezy with a tank top or T-shirt over a pair of shorts, or boyfriend jeans. Although black is a favored color for tanks and tees, it's recommended to not wear black in the summer.