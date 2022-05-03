5 must-have wardrobe essentials for summer
Summer fashion causes a major shift in our wardrobes. From full trousers to shorts, and suits to pyjamas--the heat makes us cut fashion short (pun intended). Before you step out this season for fun and frolic, or even for work, do a quick scan of your wardrobe and see if you have all the essentials. Here are the five must-haves for summer.
A classic white shirt goes with both formals and casuals. You can pair it with a skirt, jeans, dungarees, or formal pants. Also, white plays well with every color and pattern--light, dark, flowery, checks, camouflage army, etc. A well-ironed and clean white shirt will never let you down. Go to the movies, or for dinner with friends or a formal meeting slaying in white.
Boyfriend jeans are a must-have in summer as they are both trendy and comfy. You can wear them with heels, flats, or sneakers based on the occasion and location. A variety of tops and tees, semi-formal shirts, and tank tops can go well with this. A pair of boyfriend jeans screams "cool and fashionable" while also being comfortable.
Summer dresses must be soft, comfortable, and airy. Therefore nothing can beat cotton. Also, go for a relatively loose dress instead of well-fitted ones, as sweating will cause the dress to stick to your body making you feel uncomfortable and itchy. Floral prints look amazingly well in summer; you can also go with large checks or solid-colored dresses.
For more formal and traditional occasions you'd want to have a cotton chikankari suit at hand. Not only do they look super chic but are also airy and comfortable for summers. Invest in a few well-tailored suits for various events in the summer. Go with softer tones and pastel shades like mint, pink, powder blue, peach, etc along with the classic white and off-whites.
You can show some skin in the summer with tank tops of various colors. Tees work very well too with shorts, pyjamas, and denim. Keep it casual and breezy with a tank top or T-shirt over a pair of shorts, or boyfriend jeans. Although black is a favored color for tanks and tees, it's recommended to not wear black in the summer.