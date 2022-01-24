Lifestyle

5 ways to amp up your backyard fence

Jan 24, 2022

You can go crazy with decorating ideas for the fence.

A fence is meant to offer you security and private space away from prying eyes. However, that doesn't mean it has to be boring. It can be customized in countless ways you might not have even imagined. You can turn it into a spectacular backdrop for your little plants, or brighten it with fairy lights. Here are some decor ideas you can try.

#1 Hang string lights

String lights are not meant for only the holiday season. They look really cute and pretty all year round. Your yard will stay nice and bright with these lights, and yet not overly bright. Once the sun goes down, these lights will instantly make your yard a star attraction. It can be the setting for a perfect cocktail party or just some tea.

#2 Install container plants

To make the fence a part of your garden, add some container plants to it. You can buy different styles of pots and planters and paint them in contrasting colors. Since these hanging planters are small, you can plant herbs in them instead of flowers. You can also make use of some wooden boxes to hang little plants on your fence.

#3 Bring on some art

Make your fence an artistic piece of modern art by placing some decorative items. Try to keep the theme centered around the garden. You can place some wooden butterflies and some honeybees. Get your kids to draw some colorful flowers and attach them to the fence. Birdhouses in different colors will look great. You can also add a fake window frame.

#4 Install a table on the fence

You can convert the space into a seating area by installing a foldable table or a slab of wood on the fence. You can open it to hold your plates and drinks during a party, or your evening coffee. Decorate this portion with lamps and candles that you can light up in the evening. It is perfect for a cozy evening with your partner.

#5 Paint something

If you can paint, or know someone who can create interesting murals, then there is so much that you can do. You can create intricate designs, some fun color pops, trees, your kids' favorite cartoon character, pretty much anything. Painting something like the sea complete with a stone path and sand can create the illusion of being on the beach.