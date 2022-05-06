Lifestyle

5 kofta recipes to make at home

5 kofta recipes to make at home

Written by Lahari Basu May 06, 2022, 03:51 pm 2 min read

Koftas can be made with lots of different things.

Kofta is basically a meatball dish from the Middle East, and it gained popularity in India as part of Mughlai cuisine. Generally, koftas consist of minced meatballs mixed with spices. With time and effort, a huge variety of koftas were invented using different vegetables and fruits. Ideally, they are ball-shaped, but they can also be cylindrical or like patties.

#1 Plantain (raw banana) kofta

Pressure cook raw bananas. Peel and mash the flesh with besan, turmeric, cumin, chili, coriander powders, ginger, and salt. Form kofta balls and fry them. Heat oil in a pan, and add bay leaf, cumin seeds, and asafoetida. Then add tomatoes, turmeric, cumin, coriander powders, and salt. Saute this well and add salt and sugar. Then add water and the koftas.

#2 Lauki kofta

To grated and squeezed lauki add besan, turmeric, chili, coriander, cumin powders, salt. Form balls and fry them. Make a paste with tomatoes, onions, garlic, chilies, ginger, and cashews. Heat oil and add cumin seeds, then the masala paste. To the gravy add turmeric, red chili, coriander, and garam masala powder; then water. Cook for 10 minutes, then add salt, sugar, and kofta balls.

#3 Malai kofta

Mix grated paneer, grated potatoes, ginger, cornflour, lemon juice, green chili, coriander leaves, and salt. Make little balls, fry them, and keep aside. Heat oil and add cloves, cinnamon, cumin seeds, and ginger-garlic paste. Saute onion, add tomato puree and cashew paste. Add turmeric, coriander and chili powders, and salt. Once cooked, add the koftas and top it with kasuri methi and some cream.

#4 Aloo kofta

Boil potatoes, mash them, and add cheese, cornflour, salt, and pepper to them. Mix well and form small balls. Blanch tomatoes, and onion and grind them into a paste. Heat oil, add cumin seeds and bay leaf. Add the tomato paste and cook. Add ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, coriander, chili powders and sauté. Add water, salt, sugar, and the kofta balls.

#5 Nargisi kofta

Blend mutton keema and mix turmeric, chili, coriander powder, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, oil, and cornflour. Coat hardboiled eggs with this. Heat some oil and add dry red chili, bay leaf, and onions. Add ginger-garlic paste, green chili paste, tomato puree, coriander, cumin, red chili, turmeric powder, yogurt, salt, and warm water. Add keema-wrapped eggs to the gravy and cook for 30 minutes.