Lifestyle

5 different paratha recipes you must try at home

5 different paratha recipes you must try at home

Written by Sneha Das Sep 13, 2022, 04:20 pm 2 min read

These paratha recipes are perfect for breakfast.

Oozing with oil and flavored with aromatic masalas, parathas are one of the staple Indian foods that score high on flavor and appeal. These stuffed thick flatbreads are available in different varieties and can be enjoyed with curd, curry, or pickle. So if we have got you craving a delicious serving of paratha, try these five easy homemade recipes today.

Healthy and filling Spinach paratha

For the stuffing, combine together grated paneer, carrot, ginger-green chili paste, salt, and chopped coriander. Mix together whole wheat flour, spinach puree, water, oil, and salt. Knead into a semi-stiff dough. Roll the dough into a circle, put the stuffing inside, and seal tightly. Roll again into a circle and cook the paratha in oil until golden brown. Serve hot with pickle.

Crispy and flaky Lachcha paratha

Combine together wheat flour and water and knead into a soft dough. Let it rest for 30 minutes and then make smooth round balls. Roll into circles and smear the surface with some ghee. Fold the circles in 1/2, smear with ghee again, and make a fold from corner to corner. Roll thinly and cook the paratha on a tawa. Serve hot.

Aromatic and flavorful Garlic paratha

Flavored with garlic and yogurt, this aromatic paratha can be relished for lunch or dinner with some curry on the side. Mix together garlic, yogurt, water, and desi ghee. Mix flour and salt in a separate bowl. Add the garlic-yogurt mix to the flour, mix well, and knead into a dough. Roll into round parathas and cook on a ghee-greased tawa. Serve hot.

Rich in nutrients Sattu ka paratha

Combine together flour, salt, kalonji, ajwain, and ghee, and prepare a dough. Mix together sattu, ajwain, salt, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, green chili, water, onion, achar masala, mustard oil, coriander leaves, and lemon juice. Make small balls from the dough, roll them out into parathas, and fill the sattu filling inside. Roll again, cook the paratha in an oil-greased tawa, and serve hot.

Leftover dal dish Dal ka paratha

Mix wheat flour and water, and knead into a soft dough. Cook moong dal in water. Saute cumin seeds and asafoetida in oil. Add cooked dal, turmeric powder, salt, and chili powder. Mix well. Make small balls out of the dough, roll them into parathas, and place the filling inside. Seal the dough and roll again. Fry the paratha in a ghee-greased tawa.