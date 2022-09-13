Lifestyle

Traveling to the United Kingdom and looking for a hotel that's extraordinary? Well, your search ends here. Known for its stunning landscapes, world-renowned literature, love for sports, and ancient heritage sites, the UK welcomes travelers from across the world. And so to make their travel diaries more memorable, this destination houses some unique hotels where one can stay at. Here are five of them.

19th-century water tank Appleton Water Tower

During the 19th century when Prince George (Prince of Wales) suffered from Typhoid as he drank contaminated water, he got an 18-meter tall tower erected to improve the water quality. Today, the guests can stay here and enjoy a 360-degree view of the countryside. Rooms are decorated in traditional Victorian style and there's only one suite in the property.

Church-cum-hotel The Glasshouse Edinburgh

The Glasshouse Edinburgh in the UK was formerly a 170-year-old church. It was converted into a luxurious boutique hotel back in 2013. Today, it has 77 well-appointed rooms that offer idyllic views of the Calton Hill. Each room has a floor-to-ceiling window and amenities including flat-screen TV, coffee maker, and iPod docking station. Additionally, the property features an enchanting 2 acre rooftop garden.

Grand Tulloch Castle Hotel

Have you ever dreamed of staying at a castle and feel all regal? Well, here's your chance. Tulloch Castle Hotel in Scotland is a 12th-century castle that features 20 chambers. All the rooms possess a stylish decor, a four-poster bed, and is absolutely well-equipped with modern amenities like TV, bath tub, etc. Its in-house restaurant serves scrumptious Scottish meals with locally-sourced ingredients.

Surrounded by water Spitbank Fort

As you fly in the chopper above The Solent, you may mistake Spitbank Fort for a military base. However, you may not be fully wrong. This lavish property was built in 1860s to guard the coast of Britain but today it's a hotel. It has nine rooms, three in-house restaurants, three bars, and a spa center. You can do sailing, fishing, or kayaking here.

Stay afloat Good Hotel

On the Royal Victoria Docks of London, there's a re-designed floating platform that is today counted as one of the most unique hotels in the UK. Good Hotel is a floating property that features an industrial design. The hotel also houses a restaurant and a picture-perfect rooftop terrace. It holds true to its name as it's eco-friendly and stimulates many local businesses.