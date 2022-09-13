Lifestyle

5 unique hotels in Malaysia that you must visit

Written by Sneha Das Sep 13, 2022, 01:32 pm 2 min read

These hotels in Malaysia are cool, quirky, and unique.

One of the most diverse countries in the world, Malaysia is popularly known for its colonial architecture, stunning beaches and islands, lush green jungles, colorful festivals, and tropical climate. Malaysia is packed with rich history and natural attractions including several World Heritage sites. If you are planning a trip to Malaysia, don't forget to check out these unique hotels in the country.

Capsule rooms UFO Capsule Hotel

Located behind Berjaya Times Square Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, UFO Capsule Hotel is one of the best properties in town. It features capsule rooms and guests get to live like astronauts. It's the perfect accommodation for backpackers who are looking for a comfortable and affordable stay. The beautiful property offers a warm and welcoming service of international standard.

Renewable freight containers Container Hotel

Inspired by sustainable architecture, Container Hotel is built from renewable freight containers. The containers have been redesigned with colorful and imaginative features of modern styles. It is an eco-friendly hotel that focuses on promoting art designs and sustainability. Inspired by the concept of "Kyosho Jutaku," the containers are cheerful and bright orange in color, and the guest rooms are structured like beer barrels.

Chinese-owned storehouse 1825 Gallery Hotel

Located in Melaka City, Malaysia, this iconic hotel offers a panoramic view of the famous Melaka River. This property was once a Chinese-owned storehouse that was used to stockpile imported flour from abroad. Later, the storehouse was transformed into a contemporary hotel that had designs influenced by British and Chinese cultures. The property houses stone statues and features polished wood touches.

Camera-themed hotel Gold3 Boutique Hotel

Located in the heart of the main district of Kuala Lumpur - Jalan Bukit Bintang, this Gold3 Boutique Hotel has a camera theme and offers a glitzy yet comfortable stay. The hotel offers easy access to most of the city's tourist attractions. The interiors of the property have a contemporary and minimalist design with a combination of wood, gold, and vintage cameras.

Themed rooms Hotel Maison Boutique

One of the top-rated four-star hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Hotel Maison Boutique is budget friendly and conveniently located. The property features 18 themed rooms including different themes of Herbie, Elvis Presley, galaxy, and Marilyn Monroe. The hotel also has a modern bar, a business center, an exercise room, and a lounge. One of the Executive Suites also has a faux horse carriage.