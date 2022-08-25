Lifestyle

Stay at these 5 unique hotels in Singapore

Written by Sneha Das Aug 25, 2022, 06:28 pm 2 min read

These hotels in Singapore are unique and quirky.

Known for its lush green spaces, bustling hawker centers, and ancient temples, Singapore lures travelers from around the world. The country is home to many prominent architectural wonders and offers a gastronomic experience to gourmands. So if you're planning to the Lion City sometime soon and want to stay at a quirky property, consider yourself sorted. Check out these five unique hotels in Singapore.

Boutique hotel Naumi Hotel Singapore

Founded in 2007, Naumi Hotel Singapore is a beautiful boutique property that also has branches in Australia and New Zealand. This five-star hotel is located on Seah Street and is built in neutral tones, with unusual furnishings and cutting-edge designs. The rooms are themed and inspired by icons like Andy Warhol and Coco Chanel. The property also features in-room aromatherapy and private decks.

Tribute to Katong neighborhood Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong

Set on the site of the former Joo Chiat Police Station, this four-star hotel pays tribute to the rich Chinese history of the Katong neighborhood. The property's stunning oriental design is inspired by Peranakan culture. The rooms have wall murals with local street scenes, wall-to-ceiling windows, and batik printed cushions. The hotel also features a rooftop infinity pool.

Hip and quirky design M Social Singapore

Located near Robertson Quay in Singapore, this four-star hotel has been designed keeping the likings of millennials in mind. The interior design of the hotel has been done by popular French industrial architect and designer Philippe Starck. The property's communal spaces feature lava lamps, pool tables, and giant statues. The rooms have concrete walls, chrome fittings, and designer decor with well-equipped modern amenities.

Colonial masterpiece Raffles Singapore

Located on Bench Road, Singapore, this five-star hotel was built in 1887 and is one of the few remaining great 19th-century hotels in the world. In 1987, this colonial masterpiece was declared a national monument. The hotel's interiors date back to the 1930s with rooms featuring high ceilings, old-world furnishings, and whirling fans. Singapore's national drink called Singapore Sling was created here in 1915.

Old-world charm Wanderlust, The Unlimited Collection by Oakwood

Located 10 minutes away from the cosmopolitan stretches of Singapore's Central Business District and Orchard Road, this four-star boutique hotel is set in a heritage 1920s Art Deco building. The property has been designed by three different award-winning Singapore design agencies. The rooms are arranged by color and are full of whimsical touches. The property also features a unique and quirky tree house room.