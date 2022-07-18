Lifestyle

New Zealand: Visit these wellness destinations to relax & rejuvenate

Written by Sneha Das Jul 18, 2022, 11:47 am 2 min read

These wellness destinations will calm your mind and heal your soul.

If you are looking for a holiday to heal yourself and feel spiritually connected, look to travel to a wellness retreat to soothe your soul. Wellness destinations help promote your overall well-being through psychological, physical, holistic, and spiritual activities while having a positive influence on you after checking out. If you have New Zealand in mind, check out these five wellness destinations to rejuvenate.

Beach town Whangamata, North Island

One of the most beautiful beach towns in New Zealand, Whangamata's sprawling stretch of white sand will instantly soothe and rejuvenate your body and mind. It houses one of the best surf areas where you can practice yoga, and also ride waves. Your day will start with building your surfing skills with an experienced instructor and end with an hour-long soothing yoga session.

Mud spa Rotorua

Do not miss visiting Rotorua, popular for its geothermal activity and Maori culture. The place is surrounded by natural hot springs and geysers. Treat yourself to a therapeutic mud spa at the bubbling mud pools of Hell's Gate. It will cleanse your skin and relax sore muscles. Also, take a walk at Redwoods Treewalk featuring suspension bridges through age-old redwood trees.

Yoga experience Whangarei Heads, Northland

A natural playground in New Zealand, Whangarei Heads has a lot of stunning coastal and harbor beaches, forests, and volcanic peaks. You can participate in morning yoga classes here daily and enjoy a nightly meditation session while staying along a beautiful hiking route and witnessing the magnificent Northland scenery. You can also enjoy an infrared sauna to soothe sore muscles and relax.

Relaxing atmosphere Nelson Tasman

Located at the top of the South Island, Nelson Tasman is known for its beautiful landscape and sunny skies. The area's atmosphere helps calm your mind and improve your well-being. You can enjoy activities like hiking, cycling or go swimming, or kayaking in the glittering ocean. Visit Nelson Farmer's Market to meet friendly locals and enjoy a heart-warming feast to fill your soul.

Nature-based activities Hanmer Springs

Located in the Canterbury region of New Zealand's South Island, Hanmer Springs is a picturesque resort town that is well-known for offering nature-based activities like forest hiking, horse trekking, and jet boating. This is the place to sit back, relax and get a refreshing new breath of life. You can head on to the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa for a massage.