5 books to teach children important life lessons

These books will help your children learn important aspects of life and be more confident.

Life comes with a lot of challenges, and conflicts, and it can be difficult to understand and adjust to them if not taught as a child. It is important to teach growing children some life lessons to help them develop confidence, stand up for themselves, and become responsible teenagers and adults. Here are five books that will help them understand life while growing up.

Entertaining 'Bill's New Frock' by Anne Fine

Published in 1989, this fiction book by Anne Fine is entertaining and humorous. It aims to teach children about gender equality and that boys and girls should be treated the same way. It revolves around Bill who finds himself transformed into a girl, one morning! What follows is a series of encounters that makes him realize that things are quite different for girls.

Breaking gender stereotypes 'Made By Raffi' by Craig Pomranz

This book by Craig Pomranz talks about creativity, diversity, finding a new passion, and breaking traditional gender stereotypes. It revolves around Raffi, a shy boy who is teased at school for not preferring noisy games. He finds interest in knitting the prince's cape for the school pageant, even though other children consider knitting a "girly" task. His cape garners maximum attention in the show.

Cautionary 'The Lorax' by Dr. Seuss

The Lorax by Dr. Seuss is a cautionary environmental children's book, published in 1971. It revolves around Lorax, who speaks for the trees, and One-ler, who causes environmental destruction. What follows is a series of catastrophic events, that have negative effects on animals. The book teaches children to respect the environment and all living creatures to help preserve the planet.

Fun coloring book 'Girls Are Not Chicks' by Jacinta Bunnell and Julie Novak

Created by Jacinta Bunnell and Julie Novak, this is a 27-pages fun coloring book published in 2003. Perfect for all ages, it examines the female gender stereotypes that pervade everyday life in a playful and subversive way. The book includes a group of pictures highlighting positive gender roles. The pictures depict that girls can be creators, fighters, thinkers, and healers.

Empathy 'The Invisible Boy' by Trudy Ludwig

Written by Trudy Ludwig, this book gives an important life lesson to children by attempting to make them understand why they should be kind to others and never make anyone feel invisible. The story revolves around Brian, a lonely boy who is always ignored at school. When Justin, a new kid in school, befriends Brian he starts feeling more and more seen and confident.