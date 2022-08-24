Lifestyle

Bon séjour: Here are 5 most unique hotels in France

Bon séjour: Here are 5 most unique hotels in France

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 24, 2022, 11:24 am 2 min read

Check out these five hotels in France that are based on unique concepts.

Being one of the most loved tourist destinations across the world, France is home to some unique hotels that can jazz up your stay. From properties that float on water to the ones that have a levitating bed, there's a hotel for everyone wanting to add a tinge of thrill and excitement to their sojourn. Check out these five unique hotels in France.

Stay in a bubble Attrap Reves

Attrap Reves offers a sensory staying experience in the bounty of nature and under the blanket of stars. Nestled in Allauch, the rooms of this unique hotel are bubble-shaped and totally loaded with modern amenities. Each bubble is inflated with a silent blower and is available in three versions - transparent, half-tinted, or fully-tinted. Prices start from 149€ (Rs. 11,828 approx) per night.

Stay afloat Anthenea Luxury Suite

Anthenea Luxury Suites in Trebeurden is touted as the world's first floating eco-luxury hotel suite. The pods (suites) are unskinable, movable, adventurous, and self-sufficient, offering you a sense of thrill and freedom in equal measures. Inside, you'll find a three-meter window to observe the underwater world. The pods remain stable even when the sea is not, so bid adieu to sea sickness.

French-Swiss connect Hotel Arbez

Hotel Arbez is placed both in France as well as in Switzerland. Mr. Ponthus built a shop on a field that got divided by the new border between the two countries. In 1822, it was converted into a hotel that later emerged as a major tourist attraction. The French side serves delicious French food, while the other side specializes in Swiss cuisine.

Levitating beds Seven Hotel Paris

Seven Hotel Paris has rooms that comprise a levitating bed. These beds appear as though they are hovering a couple of feet from the ground, however, they are actually attached to a wall. Additionally, the beds are under-lit with LED lights, adding a touch of aesthetics to the unique concept. A fibre optic night sky is sprayed over the ceiling for a dreamy look.

Stay natural Tree Houses Alicourts

Tree Houses Alicourts in Pierrefitte-sur-Sauldre offers you a break from the hustle and bustle of life as you unwind amidst greenery. Sprawling across an area of 60 hectares, this property has eight beautifully crafted tree houses that are about 350 to 750 meters above the ground. So why stay in an ordinary hotel when you can sleep in the lapse of nature, right?