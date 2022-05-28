Lifestyle

Booker-Prize winner Geetanjali Shree expresses 'sense of responsibility towards literature'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 28, 2022, 02:51 pm 2 min read

Geetanjali Shree, who won the prestigious International Booker Prize on Thursday for her novel Tomb of Sand, expressed happiness and said she feels a sense of responsibility towards herself and literature. She received the prize at a special ceremony in London. Daisy Rockwell, who translated her Hindi work Ret-Samadhi into English as Tomb of Sand, shared the honor.

Context Why does this story matter?

Every year, the International Booker Prize is given to a translated fictional work published in the United Kingdom or Ireland and runs concurrently with the Booker Prize for English-language fiction.

This year, the novel, originally written in Hindi, winning the renowned award is considered a significant moment for the indigenous literature market in India.

Quote It's a recognition of Hindi language: Shree

"It is a recognition of the Hindi language and literature and it also points to the fact that there is a whole literature out there that needs to be discovered," she told India Today. Tomb of Sand is the first novel written in any Indian language to win an International Booker Prize and also the first novel translation recognized by the award.

Speech What did Shree say after receiving the award?

"I never dreamt of the Booker, I never thought I could. What a huge recognition, I am amazed, delighted, honored, and humbled," said Shree, in her award speech. "There is a melancholy satisfaction in the award going to it. Tomb of Sand is elegy for the world we inhabit...The Booker will surely take it to many people than it would've reached otherwise," she said.

Story What is the book all about?

Tomb of Sand originally titled Ret Samadhi, is set in northern India and follows an 80-year-old woman in a story described by the Booker judges as a "joyous cacophony" and "an irresistible novel". The novel is about an octogenarian widow who defies convention by confronting the specters of her life experience during the subcontinent's turbulent partition of 1947.

Reaction 'World rapidly attracted to excellent writings in Indian languages'

The original Hindi novel was published by Rajkamal Prakashan. The publication's owner was also present during the ceremony. The Booker Prize for a Hindi novel, according to Ashok Maheshwari, the MD of the publishing house, is a source of pride for the Indian literary community and the publication. "The attention of the world is rapidly going towards excellent writings in Indian languages," he added.