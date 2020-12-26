South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has strongly rejected UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock's claim that the African country's new coronavirus strain is more contagious than the one in the United Kingdom. The development comes at a time when the new virus strain has spread to more countries, with Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium, and Australia detecting cases of the UK-linked variant. Here's more.

Restrictions 'Appears to have mutated further': Hancock on South African strain

Earlier, Hancock announced restrictions on travel from South Africa, saying the COVID variant there was "highly concerning, because it is yet more transmissible, and...appears to have mutated further" than the UK's strain. As many as 50 countries have banned to and from the UK so far over the new coronavirus variant. However, scientists are yet to determine if these mutated variants are more dangerous.

Mutated variants Three new strains of coronavirus detected so far

So far, three new coronavirus strains with the N501Y mutation have been discovered across the world. They include the UK's B.1.1.7, or VOC202012/01, which is reportedly present in at least seven countries. There's also the 501Y variant that's been seen in the UK's Wales. Then there is South Africa's 501.V2 variant, which has been found only in the African country, as per genomic surveillance.

Statement No evidence that 501.V2 is more transmissible: Mkhize

"At present, there is no evidence that the 501.V2 (variant) is more transmissible than the United Kingdom variant -- as suggested by the British health secretary," stated Mkhize. "There is also no evidence that [it] causes more severe disease or increased mortality than the UK variant or any variant that has been sequenced around the world," the South African minister added.

Spike protein changes Unusually high mutations found in the UK strain

It is interesting to note that the UK's B.1.1.7 variant underwent 17 changes/mutations, especially in the spike protein, which is unusually high. The spike protein allows the virus to attach more strongly to human cells, leading to infection. However, the lineage of the South African and Welsh variants is distinct from the UK variant; these variants don't even include some of the same mutations.

Information Spike protein changes in other two variants

The South African variant also has a high number of mutations, including changes in spike protein, which may increase its transmissibility. Even the Welsh strain, which has reportedly been around for a few months but didn't spread rapidly, also showed changes in spike protein.

No evidence Increased transmissibility could cause large increase in incidence

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine's researchers found that while the UK variant is 56% more transmissible, there's no evidence yet that it leads to more serious disease cases. "Nevertheless, the increase in transmissibility is likely to lead to a large increase in incidence, with COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths projected to reach higher levels in 2021 than were observed in 2020," they said.

Threat assesment report Here's what the European Centers for Disease Control stated

While the UK variant's origin remains a mystery, a new threat assessment report by the European Centers for Disease Control (E-CDC) says SARS-CoV-2's mutation rate is two changes per month, as per "molecular clock estimates." "Random mutations acquired during circulation of the virus would not explain the unusually high...spike protein mutations," it said, adding it's also "not very likely due to global travel patterns."

Quote Possible explanation for emergence of new variant

"One possible explanation for the emergence of the variant is prolonged SARS-CoV-2 infection in a single patient, potentially with reduced immunocompetence, similar to what has previously been described. Such prolonged infection can lead to accumulation of immune escape mutations at an elevated rate," E-CDC said.

Vaccines Will the existing vaccines work against new COVID strains?