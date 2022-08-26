Lifestyle

Planning a trip to Egypt? Check out these unique hotels

Planning a trip to Egypt? Check out these unique hotels

Written by Sneha Das Aug 26, 2022, 04:35 pm 2 min read

Take a break from the ordinary as you stay in these unique hotels of Egypt.

Blessed with ancient treasures, remarkable architecture, vast golden deserts, natural therapies, and stunning beaches, Egypt is an unconventional tourist spot that has a lot more to offer than you expect. The country is popular for its ancient civilization and the age-old monuments of the majestic pharaohs. If you are planning a trip to Egypt soon, then check out these unique hotels.

19th-century Mediterranean mansion La Maison Bleue El Gouna

Located on the seafront of the Red Sea in the resort of El Gouna, this lavish boutique hotel is designed after the 19th Century Mediterranean mansions. The hotel is furnished with European pieces from the past three centuries and exudes an old-world charm. In addition to this, the property also features an outdoor pool and a private beach.

Eco-friendly hotel BenBen by Dhara Hotels

Nestled on the old Nubian Island of Heissa and surrounded by the Nile in Aswan, this hotel offers mesmerizing views of the Aswan High Dam and the Philae Temple. It is built in an eco-friendly Nubian style, featuring the best ecological practices and natural surroundings. The hotel houses 24 rooms with high wood ceilings. The folks here also arrange different Aswan excursions for you.

Edwardian-style architecture Sofitel Winter Palace Luxor

Located on the banks of the River Nile in Luxor, Egypt, this five star boutique hotel is designed in Edwardian-style architecture. Founded in 1886, the hotel features paneled doors with intricately carved wooden porches and ornate stained glass. The lounge where King Farouk used to enjoy his afternoon tea has oriental rugs and crystal chandeliers.

Arabic architecture Al Moudira Hotel

Another hotel on the banks of the River Nile in Luxor, Egpyt, this grand property has been built and designed by photographer and jewelry designer Zeinz Aboukheir. The property was inaugurated in 2002. Designed in Arabic architecture, the hotel features hand-painted ceilings with intricately carved mashrabiya windows, and Levantine and Moroccan furniture. The hotel also features a beautiful garden with a large pool.

Art deco theme Kempinski Nile Hotel Garden City Cairo

Set in the heart of Cairo, Egypt, this beautiful and luxurious hotel is designed in an art deco theme. The property's airy lobby boasts architecture in clean geometric shapes through stylish chandeliers and metal railings. The hotel features 137 rooms and 57 exclusive suites, each having a private balcony with wooden Scandinavian chairs. Enjoy a spa here with hot tubs and a sauna.