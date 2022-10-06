Lifestyle

5 lovely souvenirs to bring back home from Cambodia

Cambodia is a treasure trove for shopaholics.

Brimming with an incredible amount of history and rich culture, gorgeous national parks, relaxing islands, and ancient religious buildings, Cambodia is a must-visit destination in Southeast Asia. The country houses a unique collection of sculpture reproductions and textiles including cotton and other beautiful hand-woven items making it a delight for shopaholics. Here are five must-buy souvenirs to bring back home from Cambodia.

Krama is a traditional multi-purpose scarf that is exclusive to Cambodia and serves as the national symbol of the country. Farmers often use it as a head wrap to protect themselves from harsh sunlight. It is also used as a bandana, to cover the face and as a hammock for infants. The checked fabric with a gingham pattern traditionally comes in red and white.

The craftsmen of Cambodia possess excellent carving skills which can be seen through intricate carvings and bas-reliefs on the walls of Angkor Wat and other ancient temples in the country. You can buy sculpture reproductions like statues, and miniature replicas of apsara women, Gautam Buddha, god spirits, etc. in wooden, bronze, stone, or ornate designs. Wall arts like hand-carved wooden screens are also available.

One of the premium products from Cambodia, the Kampot pepper is considered among the best pepper in the world and is used by top chefs across the globe. It is available in black, green, white, and red varieties and has a sharp bite and an intense flavor. The pepper is grown in droves throughout the Kampot province in a cooler climate and super-fertile soil.

If you love silver jewelry or intricately-designed hand-craft silver products, then Cambodia is a treasure trove for you. Khmer silversmithing flourished here in the 11th century when Cambodian silversmiths produced silver products for royal palaces and the rich upper class. You can invest in intricately decorated silver boxes, plates, bowls, rings, and jewelry. Some products also have semi-precious stones on them.

The people in Cambodia are known for their excellent creative flair and ingenious workmanship. Being a poor country, the locals don't get many opportunities to showcase their talent. However, international NGOs and organizations are helping them by producing handbags and delightful trinkets from recycled materials. The waterproof bags with beautiful graphics reflect the Khmer culture. They are also perfect for daily use.