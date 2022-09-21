Lifestyle

5 things to get home from your trip to Brazil

5 things to get home from your trip to Brazil

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 21, 2022, 06:06 pm 2 min read

Brazil on your travel list? Check out five souvenirs you must get home.

Garnering love for its grand carnivals, rich culture, stunning beaches, and the mammoth Amazon rainforest, Brazil is among the top travel destinations around the world. And when you visit this beautiful country, it's difficult to return empty-handed, for there are a lot of souvenirs you'd love to take back home with you. Check out five things you should buy from your trip to Brazil.

Historic Brazilian hammocks

Hammock is a part of Brazil's colonial history, making it a must-buy item on your way back home. They aren't just a piece of decoration on beaches, but, in fact, locals sleep on them as they are stylish and sturdy. They are available in different colors, styles, shapes, fabrics, and designs, so you'll have plenty of options to choose from.

Add some shimmer Gemstone crafts

Brazil is known for its gemstones and the crafts made are some really incredible souvenirs. Rio de Janeiro is the perfect place to scavenge some gemstone crafts in form of decorative items to ornate your house. In addition to this, you can also get your hands on some gemstone jewelry like bracelets, rings, and necklaces. You'll find them in a variety of colors.

One sip at a time Brazilian coffee

Did you know that Brazil is responsible for one-third of all the coffee that's grown in the world? That said, it's a no-brainer to get home some Brazilian coffee souvenirs. In addition to this, you can buy candies made of coffee beans or some adorable coffee mugs and cups that are crafted locally. They are easily available across supermarkets and stores.

Traditional Brazilian ceramics

Brazilian ceramics are of a great traditional significance in the country. One genre that's particularly famous in this segment is the ceramic figurines of men and women. These figures represent the famous characters in the myths of northeast Brazil and come across as some really cutesy souvenirs. From pottery and religious items, there's something ceramic for everyone up for grabs.

Sounds of Brazil Musical instruments

Brazil's music scene contributes largely to its grand carnivals, which is why we recommend buying some traditional musical instruments on your way back. The country is home to some unique musical instruments like caxixi, berimbau, and cuíca. While caxixi is a closed basket with its bottom filled with seeds, berimbau is a single-string bow. Cuíca, on the other hand, is a friction drum.