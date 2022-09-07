Lifestyle

Turkey on your travel list? Check out these unique hotels

Turkey on your travel list? Check out these unique hotels

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 07, 2022, 02:09 pm 2 min read

Check out these five unique hotels in Turkey for an unforgettable stay.

From picture-perfect landscapes and hot air balloon rides to ancient cities and warm culture, Turkey welcomes travelers from all around the world throughout the year. So to make their stay all the more unforgettable, the country is home to a multitude of hotels that are based on some quirky concepts. Here are five unique hotels in Turkey which you must bookmark.

Archeological site The Museum Hotel Antakya

The Museum Hotel Antakya in Turkey is where history meets luxury. As the first shovels hit the ground to construct this hotel, the workers found an ancient mosaic underneath. One can now see artifacts from 13 different civilizations dating back to 3rd century BC at its in-house museum. Architects used four times more steel than Eiffel Tower to create the 200 rooms here.

A revolving hotel Hotel Marmara Antalya - Revolving Hotel

Hotel Marmara Antalya - Revolving Hotel in Turkey is the only one-of-its-kind in the world and weighs about 2700 tons. It actually floats in water to reduce friction and rotates at different speeds. It can take two to 22 hours to make a full rotation, making it quite interesting! Additionally, the property features a private beach, an in-house restaurant, and an Olympic-size swimming pool.

1000-year-old cave Gamirasu Cave Hotel

Gamirasu Cave Hotel is nestled in Urgup, Turkey, and was used as a monastic retreat back in the Byzantine era. The entire hotel is a 1000-year-old monastery cave and is fully loaded with all the modern amenities that you may need. Interestingly, the rooms at this unique hotel are built into volcanic rocks with vaulted ceilings and are decorated in traditional Turkish style.

A former prison Four Seasons Sultanahmet

Once confining people behind bars, now offering a luxurious stay, Four Seasons Sultanahmet in Istanbul, Turkey is indeed worth staying at. It was a former prison built by Ottomans in 1918 and kept many offenders of law as prisoners. Your cell (we mean room) will offer you some stunning views of the Marmara Sea. The hotel features a restaurant, spa center, and other amenities.

19th century mansion Dersaadet

Turkey garners attention for its history. So when there, why not stay at a property that's a true reflection of this? Dersaadet in Istanbul is a 19th-century hotel that was formerly an Ottoman mansion. Its name means "place of felicity and beauty" and the hotel completely justifies it. Rooms are decorated with Ottoman art - right from rugs and carpets to bed and furniture.