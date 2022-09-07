Lifestyle

Happy birthday Radhika Apte! Check out the diva's fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Sep 07, 2022

Radhika Apte is one of the most versatile actors in the industry today.

One of the most promising actors in Bollywood today, Radhika Apte has wowed audiences with her performances in films like Manjhi, Parched, Andhadhun, and Rajinikanth's Kabali. The actor swears by a clean, balanced, and nutritious diet, and follows a strict fitness routine to maintain her lean physique and her energetic attitude. Here's revealing the diva's diet and fitness secrets on her 37th birthday.

Fitness Apte swears by yoga, running, and swimming

Apte does not like to share her fitness videos on social media platforms because she finds this trend bizarre and unnecessary. Her workout regime includes yoga, swimming, and running. She is also a fan of dancing and martial arts. The Ghoul actor had also revealed in an interview that she was trying hydrotherapy and had purchased foam dumbbells to exercise in special pools.

Workout The 'Padman' actor's workout plan

Earlier the Raat Akeli Hai star used to hit the gym twice a week but now she manages to work out at least four days a week. She usually spends two hours in the gym and performs spinning and cardio forms of exercises. She also does cycling in cardio along with some light weight-training exercises. When she is working out, there's music playing throughout.

Eating habits She believes in eating healthy and clean

Apte likes to eat healthy and clean. She has even stressed on the importance of eating healthy for keeping fit in most of her interviews. She loves fresh fruits and vegetables, and her favorite is asparagus. "I don't follow any drastic diets. I eat everything in moderation and try to maintain a healthy balance," the actor had said in an interview.

Healthy food The 'Bazaar' actor snacks on nuts when hungry

"If I am indulging or spending a few days at home, then I eat absolutely everything I want. But I make sure that the next week is all about healthy food," Apte had said. "I have stopped eating potato chips and wafers because I think they are too addictive. I snack on nuts. Still, I cannot give up banana chips," the actor had revealed.