Here are 5 health benefits of consuming pineapples

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 10, 2022, 06:59 pm 2 min read

From promoting bone health to improving skin, here are five nutritional benefits of consuming pineapples daily.

Think of the most delicious fruits, and pineapples will surely make it to your list. Named after its resemblance to a pine cone, this fruit first originated in South America. Also called Ananas comosus, these yellow bundles of joy are loaded with multiple antioxidants, nutrients, and other helpful compounds. Here are some incredible health benefits that pineapples have to offer.

Rich in manganese Good for bones

If you are someone who has weaker bones, pineapple is something you can add to your daily diet. Pineapple is loaded with manganese that helps strengthen your bones. Additionally, it is also a great source of vitamin C, which supports overall bone health and also prevents you from developing osteoporosis. Pineapples help maintain a good mineral density of bones.

Reduce diarrhea Aids disgestion

Pineapples are blessed with bromelain - a blend of enzymes. This group of enzymes, as per studies, can help reduce inflammation and improve your digestion. In fact, pineapples have been used in many South American countries to treat a host of digestive disorders. As per a study published in Biotechnology Research International, bromelain can help in treating diarrhea and mitigate its symptoms.

Antioxidants Fights diseases

Besides being rich in multiple nutrients, pineapples are also abundant in antioxidants They especially score high on antioxidants named flavonoids and phenolic compounds that are vital in fighting diseases like diabetes, certain types of cancers, heart ailments, chronic inflammation, etc. It is believed that many antioxidants in pineapples produce long-lasting positive effects on the body.

Packed with nutrients Boosts immunity

Besides boasting a low-calorie count, pineapples also boost your immunity. You can enjoy the goodness of fiber, proteins, carbohydrates, manganese, zinc, and copper from these fruits alone. Additionally, these yellow juicy fruits also score high on vitamin A, B6, C, and K, potassium, and phosphorus. Pineapples also comprise riboflavin, folate, niacin, and pantothenic acid which help in boosting your immunity.

Glowing skin, healthy hair Good for skin and hair

As it features a galore of nutrients vital to the human body, pineapples also work well towards maintaining your skin and hair health. The antioxidants and vitamin C help in treating acne, pimples, skin rashes, and uneven skin tone. Moreover, it also has anti-aging properties. It even prevents diseases like psoriasis and fosters smooth, thick, shiny, and strong hair.